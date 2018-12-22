Alyssa Milano Attacks Veteran's Border Wall Crowdfunding, Gets Slammed

The US actress-turned-activist and vocal anti-Trump critic has taken the aim at the campaign designed to earn money for the US President’s brand project, giving her opinion on the better purpose of this funding. She ended up being lambasted for being know-nothing about the matters she tries to interfere with.

Alyssa Milano’s Twitter offensive against #GoFundTheWall campaign, set up to raise money for the fence on the US-Mexico border to curb illegal immigration, has gathered thousands of critical comments and re-tweets. In her post, she mocked the cause of the crowdfunding, which has already gathered over $13 million, implying that the money should be better spent on veterans.

Oh, yes! Let's #GoFundTheWall while not taking care of our veterans. Cool. Cool. Cool. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) 20 декабря 2018 г.

​However, she happened to overlook the fact that the campaign had been started by a triple amputee veteran and Purple Heart recipient Brian Kolfage, who lost his limbs in a rocket strike in Iraq. This was immediately brought to her attention.

Kolfage himself has come down on her, calling for actions instead of ranting.

​One of those, who volunteered to educate her, was a US actor and producer James Woods, known for his support of conservative ideas.

Uh, this effort was initiated by a veteran, who not incidentally is a triple amputee. Just FYI… https://t.co/fJN0hT10eV — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) 21 декабря 2018 г.

You are one classy lady @Alyssa_Milano. You would think after you had to eat your words about @lsarsour, you would just keep your mouth shut about things you don’t know about.@BrianKolfage #GofundTheWall https://t.co/5EcgdiXx1W — Jennifer L Lawrence (@JenLawrence21) 22 декабря 2018 г.

Alyssa I hope you are understanding that This Veteran had you and I on his mind when he deployed and lost 3 limbs for us. He is a Hero! I admire him for his tenacity and constant vigilance even after his active duty service is over, he is still on watch and serving🇺🇸♥️💙 — Cheryl Moore (@camoore55) 22 декабря 2018 г.

​Some users said they are veterans and voiced their support for the wall, slamming Milano.

Since when did you start supporting us vets? I'm a disabled Desert storm vet and 100% support building the wall!! I have gotten 10x better care from President Trump than Obama! — Ron Clausnitzer (@ronclaus301) 22 декабря 2018 г.

I am a veteran, my father was a veteran, my mother was a veteran, my brother is a veteran, cousins who are veterans. I have veterans going all the way back to America's first war. I think I qualify and I am saying build the EFFING wall. — Cathy Smith (@Iarya57) 21 декабря 2018 г.

​Some confronted Milano, asking how she supports veterans herself, or why she dares to voice opinions on something she knows little about.

Just wondering how much you'll be contributing to either the wall or to help veterans @Alyssa_Milano — Jeffrey Eraca (@jeraca) 22 декабря 2018 г.

Oh good! Weighing in again with something you know nothing about. Cool. Cool. Cool. — Abby Hoppen (@AbbyEmpire) 22 декабря 2018 г.

U really dont read anything or look into issues before you tweet do you? More veterans than not want the wall. They even started a GoFundMe that has raised $11 million so far — Pryboy (@pryboy) 22 декабря 2018 г.

​​There were those who suggested veterans should be supported with the money, spent on illegal immigrants.

Maybe we stop illegals first and then we can then turn the millions that they cost the US taxpayers into help for the Vetrans — David Oden (@DavidOden) 22 декабря 2018 г.

The Charmed-star Alyssa Milano, who rose to fame with her roles in a number of series, but got off the radar for some time. She revived her popularity taking part in pro-Democrat political activism and #MeToo movement fighting against sexual harassment.

