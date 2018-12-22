Register
10:16 GMT +322 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Actress Alyssa Milano speaks at a campaign event for democratic congressional candidate Katie Porter on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Tustin, Calif.

    Alyssa Milano Attacks Veteran's Border Wall Crowdfunding, Gets Slammed

    © AP Photo / Chris Carlson
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US actress-turned-activist and vocal anti-Trump critic has taken the aim at the campaign designed to earn money for the US President’s brand project, giving her opinion on the better purpose of this funding. She ended up being lambasted for being know-nothing about the matters she tries to interfere with.

    Alyssa Milano’s Twitter offensive against #GoFundTheWall campaign, set up to raise money for the fence on the US-Mexico border to curb illegal immigration, has gathered thousands of critical comments and re-tweets. In her post, she mocked the cause of the crowdfunding, which has already gathered over $13 million, implying that the money should be better spent on veterans.

    ​However, she happened to overlook the fact that the campaign had been started by a triple amputee veteran and Purple Heart recipient Brian Kolfage, who lost his limbs in a rocket strike in Iraq. This was immediately brought to her attention.

    Kolfage himself has come down on her, calling for actions instead of ranting.

    ​One of those, who volunteered to educate her, was a US actor and producer James Woods, known for his support of conservative ideas.

    ​Some users said they are veterans and voiced their support for the wall, slamming Milano.

    ​Some confronted Milano, asking how she supports veterans herself, or why she dares to voice opinions on something she knows little about.

    ​​There were those who suggested veterans should be supported with the money, spent on illegal immigrants.

    The Charmed-star Alyssa Milano, who rose to fame with her roles in a number of series, but got off the radar for some time. She revived her popularity taking part in pro-Democrat political activism and #MeToo movement fighting against sexual harassment.

    READ MORE: Alyssa Milano's 'Death Stare' at Kavanaugh Hearings Takes Internet by Storm

    Usually using her social media platform for political statements, Alyssa Milano also stole the spotlight during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, thanks to her behavior and choice of attire. While some people focused their attention on the “revealing” black pinstriped dress that the actress wore, others took note of Milano’s “death stare.”

    Related:

    'Lock Her Up?' Alyssa Milano Has Her Say on Ivanka Trump Email Scandal
    Alyssa Milano Teased as She Offers Her Ribs to SCOTUS Justice
    Alyssa Milano Delivers 'Kiss of Death' to Defeated Democrat Senate Candidate
    Alyssa Milano Vs 'F**ker': Actress Slams US Senator, Gets Roasted Herself
    Alyssa Milano Turns On Bill Clinton After Being Slammed for 'Double Standard BS'
    Tags:
    social media reactions, campaign, crowdfunding, Border Wall, Twitter, Donald Trump, Alyssa Milano, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse