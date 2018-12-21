Ryan Reynolds Sends Shockwaves Across Instagram With His Angry Christmas Vibes

How many A-listers are needed for a proper social media bomb? A recent post by the Hollywood actor suggests three, including him, Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal, and one very awkward festive sweater.

Ryan Reynolds, known for his cheeky and sarcastic social media feed, has dropped a special Christmas treat for his followers posting a photo of himself in a situation many can relate to. Two snaps show the Deadpool star wearing a goofy X-mas sweater, with Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal, seemingly underdressed. His face says it all as well as the caption reading “These f**king as***les said it was a sweater party”.

The post has left users in tears and gained over 5.5 million likes and thousands of comments.

Many rushed to share their delight about the little scene and Reynold’s expression in particular.

“The three of y’all [sic] are hilarious”, one posted while another just resorted to a simple “Hilarious!!”

“Ohh [sic] brother you area [sic] my Christmas gift”, another comment reads.

References to favourite comics couldn’t be avoided. So, one of the netizens wrote, “Wolverine & Mysterio just pulled a Deadpool on Deadpool”.