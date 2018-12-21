Are They Men or Women? Gingerbread Gender Controversy Finally Solved

A previous decision by the Scottish Parliament regarding changing the gender of gingerbread men has sparked heated debate on Fox News, which in turn spilled over to Twitter about whether gingerbread men cookies should be gender neutral.

Network contributor Tammy Bruce, while commenting on the gender transformation of the cookies, renounced the Scottish decision, asserting that gingerbread people have an explicit gender — "obviously they're men."

The mere fact of a discussion of the gender of cookies left social networks users perplexed.

While a few expressed support for the Scottish decision, noting that making gingerbread men gender neutral "isn't going to harm you"…

But why can’t some people use gender neutral names for their gingerbread cookies if they want??? How is this taking anything away from you, jw? — sahail (@SahaleRiedel) December 21, 2018

…the majority of Twitter users were outraged, highlighting that there are more serious topics to discuss.

And that because we don’t have any *real* problems to deal with, we begin nitpicking at gender neutral cookies. Don’t be blind, as long as equality doesn’t exist no matter where on earth, feminism should remain alive. Stop painting us as trivial. — tulips (@TulahKastali) December 20, 2018

americans: having great political debates on making a COOKIE gender neutral

also americans: will avoid talking about gun control regulations by having great political debates on making a COOKIE gender neutral — kumar✨ (@pkumaaar_) December 20, 2018

Some users, recalling the idea of making Santa gender neutral, mocked such initiatives.

😂 'When your masculinity is so fragile it's threatened by cookies.' https://t.co/zDd4iz0OSq — Rebecca Schumacher (@goddessartist) December 19, 2018

I guess the next time I make gingerbread cookies, I will make sure to add penises. Thanks, Fox News!https://t.co/bMueTMAb9W — Jarl Wartooth ⚔️ (@locktowndog) December 19, 2018

Gender neutral gingerbread ppl are ruining my #Christmas.

I had it all planned out I would make Mr.& Mrs. Gingerbread and they would make me Gingerbread babies.

Now I'm left with gender neutral Gingerbread and they have to adopt peanut butter cookies.

I'm allergic to peanuts — Tine R. (@stine8312) December 19, 2018

Not only are my cookies gender neutral, they are also ninjas. pic.twitter.com/yikLCsQDiX — Infrastructure Week Enthusiast (@Indictapalooza) December 19, 2018

Yay, gingerbread person! Because this violent offensive cookie is damaging the modern society.#CommonSense #Christmas #gingerbread #SJW

Holyrood BAN phrase 'gingerbread man' because it's not gender neutral https://t.co/BGIG22kamm — Ellie Birch (@Ellie_the_Fairy) December 19, 2018

Earlier the Scottish Parliament banned its staff from saying gingerbread "man" at the Parliament's Holyrood coffee shop amid an anti-sexism campaign. As a governmental survey showed that around 30 percent of women working at Holyrood believed they had been sexually harassed, gingerbread men have been transformed into gingerbread people.