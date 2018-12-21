'Nightmare': Two-Headed Ballet Dancer Gives Netizens the Creeps

A Reddit user posted a video of an unusual and strangely creative dance performance. Watching it might not have ended well for other users, who shared all manner of fear and horror in the comments.

The video, which the user named The stuff of nightmares, gained hundreds of comments in a single day after it was posted. The clip began like a regular ballet routine, but it took an unexpected turn when the dancer stood upside-down, throwing her legs in the air. She happened to have a fake head between them, which immediately showed up, taking viewers by surprise. However, she continued her dance as if nothing had happened.

This performance may have upset some viewers and deprived them of ever sleeping again, according to what some of them wrote. But the warning in the title didn’t stop them from opening the clip, with all the consequences that doing so entailed.

“Why the hell did I click on this. You even warned me in the title”, one Redditer posted, while another said, “Shhh no sleep, only dreams now”.

Some appeared to have been relieved of their “foot fetish”.

“Honestly, as a foot fetish guy who sees every naked feet [sic] in any video or pictures, this scared the shit out of me. I think my fetish get [sic] cured! No interest in feet anymore!” another wrote.

Others at first didn’t even believe that the head was actually part of the act: “I thought that was censorship at first”.