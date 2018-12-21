Internet Obsessed With Michelle Obama's $4,000 Holographic, Thigh-High Boots

Everyone says money can’t buy happiness, but check out Michelle Obama’s b*tchin shoes: her glittery gold Balenciaga boots worth almost $4,000 are apparently topping fashionistas’ shopping wish-lists.

Michelle Obama dressed to impress in a pair of shimmering thigh-high Balenciaga boots during her “Becoming” book promo event at the Barclays Centre, where she had a conversation with actress and renowned trendsetter Sarah Jessica Parker.

Ex-FLOTUS matched her jaw-dropping footwear worth $3,900 with a long yellow gown – also by Balenciaga.

The holographic boots have taken the Internet by storm…

CAN WE TALK ABOUT MICHELLE OBAMA IN THESE GOLD, THIGH HIGH BALENCIAGA BOOTS. pic.twitter.com/rwIe7Vgvl4 — Alexa Lisitza (@AlexaLisitza) 20 December 2018

Michelle: the Balenciaga boots? pic.twitter.com/xJziXBSOGC — єl σtrσ hєctσr (@Hector_Omar) 20 December 2018

You see that gold sequin Balenciaga boot? FLOTUS 💅🏽 pic.twitter.com/Fy9iU21God — Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) 20 December 2018

…with many netizens gushing over Michelle and her boldest fashion choice yet:

Omfg Forever First Lady @MichelleObama is wearing these @BALENCIAGA sequin thigh-high gold boots on stage in Brooklyn right now. 💅🏽💅🏽💅🏽💅🏽💅🏽👑👑👑👑👑✨✨✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/1nvBMDdsKT — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) 20 December 2018

I CANT HANDLE THIS OMG THIS IS TOO ICONIC pic.twitter.com/FuNRRu8rXn — katherine ♡ (@sweetbitch_x) 20 December 2018

Others couldn’t resist noting that if Melania Trump were to rock the same knife over-the-knee boots, people wouldn’t be as excited as they are now:

You love this but hate everything Melania wears? — Linda Norris (@dallasmom53) 20 December 2018

This you people love but Melania @FLOTUS in a stunning dress you hate? Something is wrong with y'alls brains. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/Y6XnIRKOH1 — Destiny and Bruce (@DestinyandBruce) 20 December 2018

Some suggested that she needed a piece of fashion advice… maybe even from Melania:

she looked hideous. Maybe she needs to get fashion advice from @FLOTUS now she has class and style. — djr (@debbie1202) 21 December 2018

Is she wearing a king size bedsheet?? That “dress” looks Horrible 😱 — Tina E 😎 (@cookies1961) 20 December 2018

During the event, Obama told Parker that there was no message behind the boots: “They were just really cute. I was like, ‘Those some nice boots!’” she said.

The former first lady also explained how she selected what designer to wear while she was living in the White House:

“I did know that my clothes were making a statement, I knew that was the case. So we decided why don’t we use this platform to uplift some young new designers who normally wouldn’t get this kind of attention, because you can change their lives, which is one of the reasons why we chose Jason Wu for my inaugural gown”.