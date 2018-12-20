Register
    Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump

    Vogue Slammed as 'Trash' for Blasting Donald and Melania Trumps' X-Mas Portrait

    © Photo: Melania Trump/twitter
    Just a few weeks ago, netizens kicked off a trolling campaign over the White House Christmas décor after FLOTUS Melania Trump unveiled somewhat eerie red topiary trees near a hall that leads to the East Garden Room.

    Weeks after Melania Trump’s “bloody” Christmas décor was vilified, fashion media outlet Vogue has bashed the White House Christmas portrait tweeted by the US first lady. The photograph features President Donald Trump and his wife happily smiling in a room filled with Christmas trees and decorations.

    According to the piece, headlined “What’s Up With This Year’s Surreal White House Christmas Portrait?” FLOTUS and POTUS look “almost like cardboard cutout versions of themselves”.

    “They are very, very smiley – despite this season of indictments, and the dissolution of their flagrantly fraudulent charity organisation. They are also holding hands, a move that is famously out of character for them”, the author of the article wrote.

    Media Research Center Vice President Dan Gainor told Fox News that Vogue’s decision to run the piece and to make the author anonymous was an act of cowardice.

    “Notice how no one at Vogue was brave enough to put their name on this utter piece of garbage? This isn’t journalism, its crap. It belongs in the same sewer that Vogue inhabits. Major media have done more to discredit legitimate journalism than anything their critics – even Donald Trump – could ever do”, he said.

    Vogue’s article wraps up in a bitingly sarcastic manner: “As former Trump White House associates continue to fall like snowflakes on a winter day in the Mueller investigation, the wildly sunny White House Christmas portrait might be another attempt to keep spirits looking bright”.

    READ MORE: President Grinch? Trump Reportedly Cancels White House's Christmas Press Party

    Gainor went on to say that it’s because of such articles that journalism is “in the awful state it is in”.

    “Vogue is especially disgusting here by complaining about the president and first lady because they are smiling and holding hands. It’s even more laughable because it’s so bitter and vindictive”.

    The piece has prompted much backlash on social media, with netizens not mincing words while blasting Vogue:

    In late November, Melania unveiled the White House’s Christmas decorations and was mocked for the second year in a row for the residence’s furnishings.

    Tags:
    wax figure, White House, photo, portrait, Christmas, Vogue, Melania Trump, Donald Trump, United States
