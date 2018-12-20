Vogue Slammed as 'Trash' for Blasting Donald and Melania Trumps' X-Mas Portrait

Just a few weeks ago, netizens kicked off a trolling campaign over the White House Christmas décor after FLOTUS Melania Trump unveiled somewhat eerie red topiary trees near a hall that leads to the East Garden Room.

Weeks after Melania Trump’s “bloody” Christmas décor was vilified, fashion media outlet Vogue has bashed the White House Christmas portrait tweeted by the US first lady. The photograph features President Donald Trump and his wife happily smiling in a room filled with Christmas trees and decorations.

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @POTUS & @FLOTUS are seen Saturday, December 15, in their official 2018 Christmas portrait, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/nIuplZSDBe — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) 18 December 2018

According to the piece, headlined “What’s Up With This Year’s Surreal White House Christmas Portrait?” FLOTUS and POTUS look “almost like cardboard cutout versions of themselves”.

“They are very, very smiley – despite this season of indictments, and the dissolution of their flagrantly fraudulent charity organisation. They are also holding hands, a move that is famously out of character for them”, the author of the article wrote.

Media Research Center Vice President Dan Gainor told Fox News that Vogue’s decision to run the piece and to make the author anonymous was an act of cowardice.

“Notice how no one at Vogue was brave enough to put their name on this utter piece of garbage? This isn’t journalism, its crap. It belongs in the same sewer that Vogue inhabits. Major media have done more to discredit legitimate journalism than anything their critics – even Donald Trump – could ever do”, he said.

Vogue’s article wraps up in a bitingly sarcastic manner: “As former Trump White House associates continue to fall like snowflakes on a winter day in the Mueller investigation, the wildly sunny White House Christmas portrait might be another attempt to keep spirits looking bright”.

Gainor went on to say that it’s because of such articles that journalism is “in the awful state it is in”.

“Vogue is especially disgusting here by complaining about the president and first lady because they are smiling and holding hands. It’s even more laughable because it’s so bitter and vindictive”.

The piece has prompted much backlash on social media, with netizens not mincing words while blasting Vogue:

Good article defending our FLOTUS!



Nobody reads Vogue anyway, since it is glorified toilet paper at best…



Vogue ripped as 'utter piece of garbage’ for attacking Melania Trump’s White House Christmas portraithttps://t.co/w3d3R18yfe — Peter Ramirez (@peterjram) 19 December 2018

@voguemagazine I once subscribed to Vogue for years, now I see it is full of hate for our First Lady. I'm waiting to buy your magazine with Melania on your cover. She is a female with feelings trying to do good and you NEVER tell about the good she does. God forgive you. — Melanie Baxter (@bsxtergm) 20 December 2018

⁦@voguemagazine⁩ How petty and disingenuous is Vogue Magazine become?!!! Pretty pathetic when they resort to trashing a Christmas card. Donald Trump and Melania Trump White House Christmas Card: Is It Photoshopped?— Vogue #SmartNews https://t.co/FP3PWDrAIj — Kobe475 (@Kobe3761) 19 December 2018

@VOGUE you are the "garbage" and will NEVER pick up your trash again. Why don't you stop the hateful nonsense!!! #FLOTUS is a beauty with class and for you hypocrites to deny that being in "FASHION" well its obvious all political then… #GARBAGEVOGUEhttps://t.co/OzO3WI9glO — DEPLORABLE NATIONALIST (@fashionchaos) 19 December 2018

If you see this trash magazine at any place you go demand they cancel their subscription or you'll take your business elsewhere. Fuc* Vogue



Vogue ripped as 'utter piece of garbage’ for attacking Melania Trump’s White House Christmas portraithttps://t.co/Jrbc9xknwo — Question Everything (@inewsthinker) 19 December 2018

Was it another Mean Girl. Jealous & envy of FLOTUS. Trying to belittle, demonize. She's beautiful, looks good in anything she wears. She has poise, grace, style. Smart! Making FUN of Trumps holding hands? Wow, how about th Clintons holding hands?😂😂😂 What a fabrication. — W.J. Walker, Retired R.N.,Published Author (@walkew03) 20 December 2018

Vogue another useless magazine pic.twitter.com/vQrnxA7dOe — Denise (@Denise85060251) 19 December 2018

In late November, Melania unveiled the White House’s Christmas decorations and was mocked for the second year in a row for the residence’s furnishings.