Kim Kardashian Goes Into 'Full Transparency' Mode on Instagram (PHOTO)

A new photo of the famous TV star has apparently won the admiration of hundreds of thousands of social media users, who were quick to express their approval with "likes" and comments.

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West has apparently once again managed to wow social media with her extravagant fashion sense and stunning good looks.

An Instagram photo posted on Kardashian’s account on Monday features her wearing a long, see-through dress, apparently adorned with sparkling crystals.

The picture, which Kardashian simply captioned “Fittings”, has already accrued over 3.7 million likes, with many Instagram users vocally expressing their approval and admiration in the comments section.

Earlier, Kardashian revealed that her husband, famous rapper Kanye West, has not always been thrilled about the racy photos she posts online, but at the same time remains supportive of her.

"It’s like half and half. He always wants me to be me and feel confident and we’re having fun, but it also bothers him", she said.