Twitter CEO Mailed Facial Hair to Azealia Banks for Anti-Daesh Amulet - Reports

Daesh jihadists have made online threats against Jack Dorsey, Twitter's co-founder and CEO, for blocking them on social media. This is why, reports suggest, he turned to magic - and to an American rapper - to protect his life, leaving people scratching their heads over whether this was done with a straight face or tongue-in-cheek.

Vanity Fair's Nick Bilton said that a colleague of Jack Dorsey told him that the Twitter CEO had sent an unnamed rapper his beard trimmings to make him an amulet that would ward him off evildoers.

Bilton's bizarre account is corroborated by — and here comes a plot twist — American rapper Azealia Banks. In a series of now-deleted tweets in 2016, quoted by Stereogum, she claimed that Dorsey had asked her a year before to promote her new mixtape in exchange for her tweeting about his new Cash App, a service that helps users transfer money to each other via mobile phone.

Banks accused him of breaking his promise and remarked that he had sent her his beard hair in an envelope because she was "supposed to make him an amulet for protection" as an additional favour.

"I have three strands of a billionaire's hair. I should steal his luck", Azealia presumably joked, but it remained unclear whether she fulfilled her intentions or crafted the amulet Dorsey was asking for.

It is also not clear whether this was a practical joke or some sort of superstition, but reports suggest that Twitter's CEO was looking for protection from Daesh, the infamous terror group that had previously threatened him online for shutting down its social media accounts.