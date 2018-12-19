‘Fresh Prince’ Actor Sues ‘Fortnite’ Over Iconic Dance Moves

The actor insists his dance moves are intellectual property that has been used without permission.

"Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" actor Alfonso Ribeiro has filed a lawsuit against Epic Games, the creator of "Fortnite," one of the most popular multiplayer video games in the world, for using his famously awkward dance moves as an animation in the game. The dance was introduced in a 1991 episode of the TV series.

A lawsuit filed by law firm Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht on behalf of Ribeiro says that the game's developer used Ribeiro's intellectual property without consent or permission.

Commenting on the lawsuit, Ribeiro himself said he is in the process of copyrighting the dance, ABC reports.

According to the law firm, Epic Games made huge profits from selling additional content for its basically free-to-play game, which the firm calls "the most popular game in the world."

While the core game is free to play, additional content, which includes loot and emoji-like animations, among other things, is available for cash. The dancing animation, aptly named "Fresh," is one of those emojis.

"Epic has failed to compensate or even ask permission from Mr. Ribeiro for the use of his likeness and iconic intellectual property," the lawsuit says.

"Therefore, Mr. Ribeiro is seeking his fair and reasonable share of profits Epic has earned by use of his iconic intellectual property in ‘Fortnite' and as a result is requesting through the courts that Epic cease all use of Mr. Ribeiro's signature dance."

The actor has also asked the judge to order Epic Games to stop using the dance in the game, according to ABC.

The law firm also disclosed that Ribeiro is pursuing "similar claims" against another developer, Take Two Interactive, the creator of the "NBA 2K" series.

Ribeiro's lawsuit is not the first filed against Epic Games. Earlier this month, another celebrity, rapper 2 Milly, also sued the developer for using his Milly Rock dance, also without permission, ABC reports. The outcome of the legal battle has yet to be determined.

