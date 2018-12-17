Register
    Squawkaholic: Foul-Mouthed Parrot Learns How to Shop Online With Owner’s Alexa

    Rocco, an African grey parrot who was kicked out of a sanctuary for his foul language, is still being his mischievous self: now he’s using his new owner’s Amazon Alexa device to play music, tell jokes and even order snacks.

    According to The Times of London, Rocco's owner, Marion Wischnewski, was shocked when she recently found that her Amazon account had pending orders for watermelon, ice cream and a kettle. 

    This March 2, 2016 photo shows an Echo Dot in San Francisco.
    © AP Photo/ Jeff Chiu
    ‘I Can’t Trust It’: Concerns Raised as Amazon Voice, Facial Recognition Tech Runs Amok

    "I have to check the shopping list when I come in from work and cancel all the items he's ordered," Wischnewski, who took in Rocco after he was kicked out from a sanctuary operated by the UK's National Animal Welfare Trust, told The Times.

    "Rocco and Alexa chat away to each other all day," she added.

    In addition to ordering items off Amazon, Rocco has perfected many household sounds.

    "He knows the telephone and can make different mobile ringtones," Wischnewski said.

    "He can do the microwave or the squeaking door on my fridge. He can do the ice cream van in the summer and a truck reversing so loud you think it's in your living room." 

    Alexa Echo Gets A Bone-Chilling Facelift
    © Youtube/ViennaMike
    Alexa Echo Gets A Bone-Chilling Facelift

    Rocco also loves using Alexa to listen to his favorite music: Kings of Leon, an American rock band.

    "I've come home before, and he has romantic music playing," Wischnewski said. "He loves to dance and has the sweetest personality and romantic tunes."

    African grey parrots are extremely intelligent, showing cognitive abilities equivalent to that of four- to six-year-olds in some tasks. They are able to learn number sequences and connect different human voices to humans' faces.

