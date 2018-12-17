'RIP': Twitter Rages as Tumblr's Ban on Adult Content Comes Into Effect

The ban comes about three weeks after Tumblr was booted from Apple’s App Store after it was revealed that child pornography material had slipped through the platform's filter and wound up on the site.

Starting December 17, popular microblogging website Tumblr is set to ban all adult content from the platform, including explicit sexual content and most nudity.

This decision apparently did not sit well with many social users who were quick to criticize Tumblr management via other platforms like Twitter.

i just went onto the tumblr website bc i forgot about the protest for a moment and this image could not be more perfect #tumblrpurge pic.twitter.com/kqA6vwTE46 — Stephanie (@piixiecv) 17 декабря 2018 г.

Pour one out for our boys on tumblr tonight pic.twitter.com/YxIzJo0Qqj — todd howard (@bigbywoof) 17 декабря 2018 г.

me and my friends still on tumblr on december 18th pic.twitter.com/Vj8uEzoFfn — Possum Kevin McCallister (@KaiserBeamz) 17 декабря 2018 г.

Some even called other microblog users to hold a so called Log Off Protest by not logging on Tumblr on the first day of the ban.

Remember to log off of tumblr if you haven’t already #logoff2018 pic.twitter.com/6LdNRrADMc — Mew Rin | Stan She-ra (@MewRin1) 17 декабря 2018 г.

Here's some common questions about the #logoffprotest! I'll be adding more photos to answer your questions. Don't be afraid to tweet me or send me an ask with any concerns. #logoff2018 pic.twitter.com/E2Qi0puxoJ — Log Off Protest (@logoffprotest) 15 декабря 2018 г.

Tumblr’s ban comes about three weeks after its was booted from Apple’s App Store after it was revealed that child pornography material had slipped through the platform's filter and wound up on the site.

In response to this development, Tumblr management declared that the offending content was immediately removed upon discovery, and announced their plans to ban all adult content on the website.