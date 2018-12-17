Meghan's Dad Appeals to Queen to Help Resolve Markle Family Feud

The ill-fated relationship of the Duchess of Sussex with her father has seen another turn, as Thomas Markle spoke out to the British media about absence of contact with his daughter, who wed Prince Harry in May.

The 74-year old Mr. Markle appealed to Queen Elizabeth for help in fixing the relationship with Meghan:

"I would appreciate anything she can do and I would think that she would want to resolve the family problems. All families, royal or otherwise, are the same and they should all be together certainly around the holidays," he said on a Good Morning Britain programme.

— Andrew Manzi (@mrjoesmoke) December 17, 2018​

Commentators online reacted to Mr. Markle's words, pointing to his previous interactions with the press and absence at the royal wedding in May.

— Kaye Adkins (@Kaye2222) December 17, 2018​

— Vicki Diamond (@Vicky38127060) December 17, 2018​

— Phoebe Buffay 🦄 (@LeanxMc) December 17, 2018​

Mr. Markle pulled out of the royal wedding amid allegations that he cooperated with a Los Angeles-based photo agency to stage paparazzi pictures.

Amid his latest comments, he urged Meghan to "please reach out to me." He then added she will "make a great Mom."

"She's always been a very controlling person and that's part of her nature, but she has never been rude," he said when asked if his daughter is a social climber.