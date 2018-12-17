Conor McGregor Enjoys Luxurious Clothes and Cars for Free, Coach Says

According to Forbes, the fighter known as "The Notorious" has a net worth estimated to be at $99 million as of July 2018, ranking him 12th out of 100 on a list of the highest-paid celebrities as well a 4th on a list of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

"It sounds weird but he doesn't actually spend much money; everything he wears he's paid to wear; everything he drives is given to him," John Kavanagh explained in an interview with the Irish Independent.

"…he's [McGregor] not into restaurants, his missus makes his meals," Kavanagh continued.

While the "Notorious" McGregor is known for living the high life, his coach insists that the fighter lives "in a fairly modest home" and "doesn't gamble."

Kavanagh, responding questions in an interview with the Independent's Paul Kimmage, said that McGregor is as good with his fighting as he is "competitive with his business, his whiskey".

On October 7 Conor McGregor was defeated by Russian UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. The latter beat the Irishman in the 4th round.

Kavanagh, commenting on the defeat, said that McGregor's team was "convinced he [McGregor] was going to win", acknowledging that the outcome of the fight showed that Khabib "was the better man".