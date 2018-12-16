Sinking Ship: Trump Allies Drop Out as Fraud Investigation Closes In - Reports

Former supporters of the US president are turning evidence and jumping ship following reports that investigators now have Trump’s tax records, as well as the cooperation of the Trump family’s financial officers, lawyers and former business allies.

As an ongoing investigation into the financial doings of US President Donald Trump and his family ratchets up following Democratic wins in the 2018 November midterms, various allies, supporters and fellow travelers of the beleaguered American leader are playing turncoat with increasing regularity, according to reports.

Following the recent high-profile departures of Trump appointees John F Kelly as White House chief of staff, Nikki Haley as US ambassador to the United Nations and US Attorney General Jeff Sessions, additional closely-allied cabinet members and media execs have joined the growing ranks of those who have turned their backs on him.

On Saturday, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced that he would step down in the wake of continued accusations of ethics violations and the illegal use of federal money to fund family outings, after serving less than two years in an acrimonious administration, according to the Hill.

On Friday, former Trump ally and early cabinet hopeful Chris Christie refused the president's offer to be replacement White House chief of staff, even as Trump's first pick to replace the outgoing Kelley — US Vice President Mike Pence's Chief of Staff Nick Ayers — said no.

American Media Inc. (AMI) publishing magnate David Pecker — a longtime supporter of the US president, even to the point of buying and burying stories for his many mistresses — recently flipped his allegiance to corroborate the testimony of former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, who is now headed to a three year jail term for lying to a Senate committee and guilty of eight counts of bank fraud, campaign finance violations and tax fraud, according to the Miami Herald.

Trump's new pick to act as White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, previously stated his dislike of then-candidate Trump a mere two weeks prior to the 2016 election upset by declaring: "Yes, I am supporting Donald Trump, but I'm doing so despite the fact that I think he's a terrible human being," cited by Newsweek.

How long Mulvaney will last is the subject of much debate according to DC punditry.