Kanye West Slams Ariana Grande for Using His Feud With Drake to Promote New Song

While Kanye West was bombarding Twitter with dozens of messages, accusing Drake of threatening him and his family, pop star Ariana Grande took a moment to divert attention from the feud and announced that she and Miley Cyrus were about to drop news songs, obviously sending a message that they didn’t want to be overshadowed:
guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) 14 December 2018
Hours later, Kanye took a screenshot of Grande’s tweet to share it on his account:
I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me pic.twitter.com/T9VXaIj9MX— ye (@kanyewest) 15 December 2018
Even though he said he “got love for” her, Ye accused the pop star of using him to promote her new single:
All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song— ye (@kanyewest) 15 December 2018
Ariana is yet to respond to his tweets.
Yeezy also weighed in on his mental health, once again saying that he’d been diagnosed with a mental disorder:
People will no longer take mental health for a joke— ye (@kanyewest) 15 December 2018
No one would ever choose to end up in a mental hospital and diagnosed with a mental disorder but god chose me to publicly go through this journey and it is beautiful— ye (@kanyewest) 15 December 2018
Kanye has been dropping bombshell tweets on his now-tense relationship with Drake, prompting his other half, Kim Kardashian, to jump to his defence after West claimed the Canadian rapper was threatening him:
@drake Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 14 December 2018
Despite his ongoing public tirade, Kanye tweeted today that Drake loved him “more than anyone” and he loved him back:
Drake and Trav both love Ye more than anyone and I love those guys back. We love everyone— ye (@kanyewest) 15 December 2018
