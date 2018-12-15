'It Took Some Balls': UK Talent Show Judge Dresses Up as 'Dancing Robot' May

It seems like The Britain’s Got Talent judge has assessed Theresa May’s dancing skills, having apparently drawn much inspiration from the prime minister’s unique robot-style moves.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, David Walliams, dressed up as Theresa May for Heat magazine’s Christmas issue, mimicking the prime minister’s grooving to the tune of Abba’s “Dancing Queen” at the Tory Party Conference.

It’s dress up time in Heat Magazine and here is me as Theresa May grooving to ‘Dancing Queen’… pic.twitter.com/O7lWZN7Zpo — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) 14 December 2018

“Theresa May coming on to Dancing Queen at the Tory Party Conference took some balls. It is actually one of my favourite songs – when you hear it, you have to get up and you cannot stop dancing. I like the awkwardness of the image, because it’s like she’s doing dad dancing even though she’s a lady. I think she was trying to embrace her fun side, but I’m not sure it totally came off. But you know, this time next year, she’s going to be on Strictly, so it’s a good start!” he told the publication, referring to the show “Strictly Come Dancing”.

Walliams is not the first person to have copied May’s angular, robotic dance moves: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker seemingly poked fun at the UK prime minister’s talents while giving a speech in Brussels in October.

