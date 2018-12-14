Fury Road: WATCH Woman Smash Car With Pole in Mexico

A woman from Mexico City has gained online fame, going by the name of “Lady Shock” after her burst of rage was caught on the video. It all began as a trivial road collision, local media reports suggest.

The road rage of a middle-aged woman who smashed the windshield of a red Volkswagen and broke off a side mirror with a metal pole, then rammed into the convertible with her minivan, has gone viral both in Mexico and abroad. The clip was reportedly filmed in the Azcapotzalco neighbourhood in the Mexican capital by an onlooker, who later posted it online. The passionate heroine was dubbed Lady Choques, which can be translated as “Lady Shock”.



Local media reported, citing witnesses, that the raging lady had an accident with a young woman driving a Volkswagen. After arguing for several minutes, she grabbed a pole from her van and the rampage began. The VW driver got out of the car to film the attacker, while onlookers tried to calm the lady, who, nevertheless, crashed into the other woman’s car and left.

Searching for her, netizens spread her car’s license plate number. Police have launched an investigation into the incident; however, her identity has not yet been revealed.