Fury Road: WATCH Woman Smash Car With Pole in Mexico

The road rage of a middle-aged woman who smashed the windshield of a red Volkswagen and broke off a side mirror with a metal pole, then rammed into the convertible with her minivan, has gone viral both in Mexico and abroad. The clip was reportedly filmed in the Azcapotzalco neighbourhood in the Mexican capital by an onlooker, who later posted it online. The passionate heroine was dubbed Lady Choques, which can be translated as “Lady Shock”.
Searching for her, netizens spread her car’s license plate number. Police have launched an investigation into the incident; however, her identity has not yet been revealed.
