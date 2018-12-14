Netizens Split Over Harry-Meghan's Christmas Cards Amid Royal Rift Rumours

While Prince William has opted for a cozy family photo with his wife and three kids, his younger brother picked a wedding picture with former US actress Meghan Markle. The Christmas preparations proceed amid rumours of a growing split between the two brothers because of the princes’ wives’ alleged conflict.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, expecting their first child in several months chose a black-and-white picture of them watching fireworks on their wedding day this May for 2018 Christmas card designs.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May.



The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card, was taken by photographer Chris Allerton. pic.twitter.com/PQPUuRwnIj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 14 декабря 2018 г.

​Prince William’s family went casual and relaxed for this year’s photo card.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family.



The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall, and features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year. pic.twitter.com/6XqCMlhLi8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 14 декабря 2018 г.

​Their father Prince Charles opted for a more classical shot showing him and his wife Camilla sitting on a bench in the garden of their residence Clarence House.

Here is this year’s official Christmas card from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall.



The photograph was taken by Hugo Burnand in the garden of Clarence House this summer. pic.twitter.com/JeLfgVsEwY — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) 14 декабря 2018 г.

​Netizens are split over whose choice is better.

Some fell in love with the little princes, rocking it.

Love the picture of the Cambridge’s…Prince George rocking those Hunter wellies…😁 — Paul Macpherson (@macpherson_p) 14 декабря 2018 г.

LOUIS 😍 — Sara Boutall (@sara_boutall) 14 декабря 2018 г.

These are lovely. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children are adorable. — Sami (@sonnlich) 14 декабря 2018 г.

​Others praised the classy choice of the Sussexes, who are going to celebrate Christmas as a family for the first time this year.

This is a very beautiful, romantic, endearing, and intimate photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I can see why they are using this wonderful for their Christmas cards on their 1st holiday together as a married couple. — Erikk_the_Dane™ (@Erikk_the_Dane2) 14 декабря 2018 г.

​However, there were also those who decided to express their discontent with Meghan.

Cambridge’s are gorgeous. Rude #meghanmarkle has her backside turned to the camera while dim #princeharry looks at his bleak future. Please get rid of them #duchessofsusSEX and more of #DuchessofCambridge in 2019 #megxit #sohohousemeg — msbrattyy (@msbrattyy) 14 декабря 2018 г.

​Traditionally, the royals would spend the holiday together at Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham residence in England. However, reports earlier this month suggested that William and Kate might break the custom and join the Middletons for the celebration amid rumours about the rift between Kate and Meghan.