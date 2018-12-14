Kim Kardashian Defends Kanye West Amid His Twitter Crusade Against Drake

Over the past several hours, Kanye West has been on a Twitter rampage, firing off dozens of tweets directed at Drake that have taken their beef to a whole new level.

Following a landslide of tweets from Kanye West that included some claims of how Drake is threatening him and his family, Kim Kardashian jumped to her beloved husband’s defence, telling the Canadian artist to back off:

@drake Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 14 December 2018

My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 14 December 2018

Kanye earlier took the social media platform by storm, repeatedly claiming that Drake threatened him over the phone:

Drake called trying to threatened me — ye (@kanyewest) 14 December 2018

So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect So cut the tough talk — ye (@kanyewest) 14 December 2018

There would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat — ye (@kanyewest) 14 December 2018

You would be so sad if anything ever happened to me — ye (@kanyewest) 14 December 2018

Leave me and my family alone bro — ye (@kanyewest) 14 December 2018

Drake called me threatening me — ye (@kanyewest) 14 December 2018

But before that he told his followers about the ongoing issues with Drake, having shared a screenshot of a text asking to give the Toronto rapper clearance to use the 2009 track “Say What’s Real”, which samples Ye’s “Say You Will” beat.

This proves shit faker than wrestling pic.twitter.com/E9wzNycJna — ye (@kanyewest) 13 December 2018

Yeezy further expressed frustration with the fact that they hadn’t discussed their issues directly yet…

Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro You sneak dissing on trav records and texting Kris talking bout how’s the family — ye (@kanyewest) 13 December 2018

… and demanded an apology from Drake for insulting his 350 Boost shoes on the French Montana song “No Stylist”…

Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths — ye (@kanyewest) 13 December 2018

…and brought up the feud between Drake and Pusha-T, reiterating that he never told Pusha about Drake’s secret son, information that Pusha revealed in the diss track “The Story of Adidon”:

I told you I ain’t tell Pusha about your son — ye (@kanyewest) 13 December 2018

After Kanye’s Twitter spree, Drake took to Instagram stories to post a few laughing emojis:

Drake just posted this on his IG story in response to Kanye's tweets asdfghjkl the drama IS ONLY JUST BEGINNING 💀 pic.twitter.com/avRsOEVdZC — rehman (@rxhman00) 13 December 2018

The bad blood between Drake and Kanye started after Pusha-T released a diss track against the Canadian. The song revealed that Drake had a son, he’d never spoken about in public, with porn star Sophie Brussaux – and Kanye appeared to be the one Drake had shared it with. After the diss came out, Drake suggested that West had betrayed him despite the fact that Pusha-T denied that Ye was his source.