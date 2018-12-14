WATCH UK Politicians Rock Gangnam Style, Making Users Want to Rip Their Eyes Out

Twitter was sent into a meltdown when a 5-second video clip - showing two prominent British politicians perform energetic dance moves - appeared online, triggering hundreds of sarcastic comments and memes.

The Conservative MP and Environment Minister Michael Gove paired up with former Labour Shadow Ed Balls Chancellor in front of a stunned audience in what appears to be an office Christmas party.

For many users, the clip proved a perfect reason to post a sarcastic meme or comment, mocking the pair for their Gangnam Style moves.

You win today pic.twitter.com/T0CzE1yB8U — Simon Pepper (@SimonPepper73) December 14, 2018​

Class 👏 — virgakc 🌹((my opinions are my own)) (@JohnSha16759571) December 13, 2018​

Michael Gove, a member of PM's Cabinet and a staunch Brexiteer, seems to have followed in Theresa May's dancing footsteps. Theresa May surprised members of her party and the wider public with her robot-like dance moves during her visit in Africa and at the Conservative Party conference earlier this year.

Back in 2016, Ed Balls actually gained some professional experience, when he took part in a televised dancing show Strictly Come Dancing. He was eliminated from the show in week ten of the programme.