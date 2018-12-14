Trump Posts Video of Clinton Voicing Support for Fence Against Illegal Migrants

While a partial government shutdown is looming in the US, as the Democrats continue to oppose funding a border wall, the US President launched a new offensive on Twitter. He outed his opponents as supporters of strict migration control who changed sides just out of spite.

The US President has posted a clip on Twitter calling on Democrats “not to do a shutdown”. However, instead of offering an olive branch, he resorted to a damning tirade recorded on what looked like the White House lawn.

In the video, he branded the Democrats “absolute hypocrites”, who have been supporting walls, supporting fences, and supporting all sorts of border security” all along. It included clips showing prominent Democrats criticising illegal immigration. This included Hillary Clinton, who can be heard saying that she voted for spending money to build a barrier to prevent illegal immigrants from coming in.

Trump stated they wouldn’t support the wall now only because of him, saying they have to put people ahead of politics.

He concluded the accusatory speech saying “We need to have a wall” and promised to keep up with his pledge to get border security “whatever it takes”.

Let’s not do a shutdown, Democrats — do what’s right for the American People! pic.twitter.com/bZg07ZKQqo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 декабря 2018 г.

​The offensive prompted a mixed but active response on Twitter. Some netizens criticised the president, claiming he is already blaming the Democrats for the shutdown and mocked him.

This is exactly how the world sees our President!



SAD!pic.twitter.com/WlzMtTxoSv — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) 14 декабря 2018 г.

Already blaming Democrats for the shutdown that you're threatening, that you told Pelosi and Schumer you'd be responsible for and that you're only doing for your stupid fucking nonsense wall. How'd that plan work out last year?



PS, You're responsible for a 7-year-old's death. — 🦇 Astartiel Inanna ✴ (@Astartiel) 14 декабря 2018 г.

No, no. It’s your shutdown. The Trump Shutdown. Can’t change what you said now. — Ellen Hughes (@ejividenhughes) 14 декабря 2018 г.

​Others took aim at Hillary Clinton.

Flashback: Hillary Clinton Brags About Voting For A Border Fence To Keep Out Illegal Immigrants

— —-

So why are the Democrats saying @realDonaldTrump is a racist and a bigot when he wants the same thing🤔 pic.twitter.com/pMRzY77aPj — PolishPatriot™️ (@PolishPatriotTM) 13 декабря 2018 г.

Flashback [WATCH]: Hillary Clinton BRAGS about voting for a border barrier to KEEP illegals OUT… but DEMS call Trump racist for the same thing… 🤔🤔https://t.co/fbmcabU3oS — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) 13 декабря 2018 г.

​The Trump administration has long been advocating for stronger border security. Trump's key campaign promise was the building of a wall on the country's southern border. Subsequently, the issue of funding for the proposed wall has become a stumbling block between Democrats and Republicans in debates over the spending package. Trump and Republicans are demanding $5 billion for the border, while Democrats say they cannot agree to give more than $1.3 billion.

READ MORE: Schumer Blasts Trump Over Additional Wall Funding

After the Congress failed to approve the 2019 fiscal year budget, which started in October, Donald Trump threatened a partial government shutdown in case a deal isn't reached by December 21, but Democrats have passed a two-week stopgap spending bill in order to avert such a scenario. In a recent Twitter tirade against the Democrats' reluctance to fund the wall, Trump warned that even if Congress doesn't secure the funding, the US military would still finish the border wall.