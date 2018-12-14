Fox News Mistakenly Calls Trump 'David', Prompts Twitter-Quake

During Tuesday night’s airing of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, Laura Ingraham listed several runners-up for Time Magazine’s 2018 Person of the Year, when a graphic showing the candidates suddenly showed “David” Trump.
“It says David Trump on my sheet, but I assume they mean Donald Trump”, Ingraham noted.
Yes, it is real pic.twitter.com/6KVTxuxmQw— Dusty (@DustinGiebel) 12 December 2018
12 December 2018
That was immediately picked up by social media users, who started bombarding Twitter with jokes:
Today is the day David Trump became president.— Sharky 🦈 (@FailShark) 12 December 2018
Damn I hope David is much better at this President thing— Eric “Hanukkah Harry” B. (@EJOnEverything) 12 December 2018
Can we please start calling him David? Can u imagine how pissed he’d be??— Tommy Vercetti (@KhalifM) 12 December 2018
So that's how he's going to get out of all his crimes:— Daniel Calto (@djc2272) 12 December 2018
"Me, no, no, I'm not Donald Trump, I'm David, his identical twin. I did all the bad stuff, Donald is a saint."
Another user alluded to Trump’s tweet in which he misspelled his wife, Melania’s name, having written “Melanie” instead:
David and Melanie Trump pic.twitter.com/47nGf3Sq4G— 32 stadiums to visit (@Jj216pp) 12 December 2018
Other users noted that “David” was not the only blunder on the list:
As if "David Trump" isn't bad enough, they've called the President of South Korea "Jae-In" — his given name — and left his family name, Moon, out completely. These people cannot be taken seriously.— Zennui (@Zenkitty714) 12 December 2018
Jae-In is President Moon’s first name so this is pretty dumb and rude also.— Chris Choi (@thischoi) 12 December 2018
Some referred to reports that Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen used pseudonym “David Dennison” for 45 in a 2016 hush agreement with porn star Stormy Daniels:
Last name is Dennison. David Dennison.— M Lawry (@MD4urMIND) 12 December 2018
David Dennison— Trumpilforeskin (@Trumpilforeskin) 12 December 2018
Fox News has apparently combined "Donald Trump" and his alter ego "David Dennison" into a superhero known as "Individual 1"https://t.co/V00OABwH4m— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) 12 December 2018
Several days ago, pundits on Fox News referred to French President Emmanuel Macron as “François”:
Reconnaissons d’emblée que ce sont des experts reconnus de la France 🇫🇷: l’un des présentateurs appelle le président « François Macron ». pic.twitter.com/U2XbyaDkgK— Philippe Corbé (@PhilippeCorbe) 4 December 2018
When I hear that #FoxNews #Foxandfriends @FoxNews have a so called expert on French matters on the set who confidently says we work 4 days a week, Macron’s first name is François, he is doing a 6 year term etc. I fully understand the concept of #fakenews— valentine bottemanne (@vbottemanne) 6 December 2018
