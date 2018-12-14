Fox News Mistakenly Calls Trump 'David', Prompts Twitter-Quake

President Donald Trump has reportedly used pseudonyms on multiple occasions for business and other dealings, and his favourite Fox News channel might have come up with a new fake name thanks to a hilarious blunder that hit the airwaves this week.

During Tuesday night’s airing of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, Laura Ingraham listed several runners-up for Time Magazine’s 2018 Person of the Year, when a graphic showing the candidates suddenly showed “David” Trump.

“It says David Trump on my sheet, but I assume they mean Donald Trump”, Ingraham noted.

Yes, it is real pic.twitter.com/6KVTxuxmQw — Dusty (@DustinGiebel) 12 December 2018

That was immediately picked up by social media users, who started bombarding Twitter with jokes:

Today is the day David Trump became president. — Sharky 🦈 (@FailShark) 12 December 2018

Damn I hope David is much better at this President thing — Eric “Hanukkah Harry” B. (@EJOnEverything) 12 December 2018

Can we please start calling him David? Can u imagine how pissed he’d be?? — Tommy Vercetti (@KhalifM) 12 December 2018

So that's how he's going to get out of all his crimes:



"Me, no, no, I'm not Donald Trump, I'm David, his identical twin. I did all the bad stuff, Donald is a saint." — Daniel Calto (@djc2272) 12 December 2018

Another user alluded to Trump’s tweet in which he misspelled his wife, Melania’s name, having written “Melanie” instead:

David and Melanie Trump pic.twitter.com/47nGf3Sq4G — 32 stadiums to visit (@Jj216pp) 12 December 2018

Other users noted that “David” was not the only blunder on the list:

As if "David Trump" isn't bad enough, they've called the President of South Korea "Jae-In" — his given name — and left his family name, Moon, out completely. These people cannot be taken seriously. — Zennui (@Zenkitty714) 12 December 2018

Jae-In is President Moon’s first name so this is pretty dumb and rude also. — Chris Choi (@thischoi) 12 December 2018

Some referred to reports that Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen used pseudonym “David Dennison” for 45 in a 2016 hush agreement with porn star Stormy Daniels:

Last name is Dennison. David Dennison. — M Lawry (@MD4urMIND) 12 December 2018

David Dennison — Trumpilforeskin (@Trumpilforeskin) 12 December 2018

Fox News has apparently combined "Donald Trump" and his alter ego "David Dennison" into a superhero known as "Individual 1"https://t.co/V00OABwH4m — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) 12 December 2018

Several days ago, pundits on Fox News referred to French President Emmanuel Macron as “François”:

Reconnaissons d’emblée que ce sont des experts reconnus de la France 🇫🇷: l’un des présentateurs appelle le président « François Macron ». pic.twitter.com/U2XbyaDkgK — Philippe Corbé (@PhilippeCorbe) 4 December 2018