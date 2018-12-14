Stifler's Mom? Twitter Floods With Memes as Melania Trump Apparently Goes Blonde

Melania Trump is no stranger to criticism – both from the public and the media, and during her Wednesday interview with FOX News, FLOTUS said that she would “stray true” to herself no matter what.

After US First Lady Melania Trump’s big interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News hit the airwaves, many viewers and social media users couldn’t help but notice some changes in her looks – FLOTUS, who could boast of having perfectly light brown hair, had seemingly chosen the light side of the force, having gone blonde.

While it’s obviously not uncommon for a woman to have her hair dyed, the first lady’s new hairdo has prompted a hurricane on social media, with many drawing the wildest parallels to Stifler’s mom in the American Pie movies – the part played by actress Jennifer Coolidge:

Well, at least we know who’ll play Melania in the movie. Good call. Omg. 😳 pic.twitter.com/y1aMNQEspr — Sarah Wood (@sarahwoodwriter) 13 December 2018

Gonna put this right here. <pat, pat, pat> pic.twitter.com/MmxOhovqst — progressive poet (@k_poetess) 14 December 2018

Reminds me of: pic.twitter.com/9RKuNUpiIh — Sarah Lertzman (@sllertzman) 13 December 2018

I think Jennifer Coolidge wore it better: pic.twitter.com/cWwlJ6yRPl — Dennis Koch (@DennisKoch) 13 December 2018

My mind went to… pic.twitter.com/npKBjHYoHY — Mr. Resistor (@MistorResistor) 13 December 2018

Some found similarities between Melania and… Caitlyn Jenner – Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s father, who previously identified as male and came out as a transgender woman in 2015:

Is that the first lady or Caitlyn Jenner? pic.twitter.com/rj9EP6e18m — Fata Morgana (@maladamus) 13 December 2018

Melania’s blonde streaks got people thinking that they should always be nice to their hair stylists:

Whatever colorist gave Melania this trash yellow blonde is a hero pic.twitter.com/66vBnPEI0I — Ellie McElvain (@elliemce) 13 December 2018

If @FLOTUS has taught us one thing, it’s ALWAYS be nice to your hair stylist. 😭💀 https://t.co/BN9w0OeraO — kendra (@vivalakitch) 13 December 2018

Another netizen assumed that FLOTUS might have grabbed her husband’s bottle of hair dye…

…while a fellow Twitterian suggested that the colourist was the same person responsible for Donald’s fifty shades of orange:

Probably the same person responsible for her husband's orange skin — Justin Lopshire (@justinlopshire) 13 December 2018

Another Twitter user alluded to Melania’s Be Best initiative, the title of which has drawn much ridicule for being grammatically incorrect:

Melania has consistently been a subject of criticism on social media for her actions as the US first lady, but during her Fox interview she said that she would act in the way she “feels is right for the country and for the people” despite the continuing media attacks.