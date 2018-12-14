'Million Dollar Baby': Kendall Jenner Is Named Highest-Paid Model in the World

Kendall Jenner, one of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, American top-model and television personality, has turned out to be the highest-paid model in the world.

The Instagram diva and reality-show star, who is only 23 years old, was named the world's highest-paid model, according to Forbes.

During the period from June 2017 to 2018, Kendall made $22.5 million, which is $500,000 more than she made last year.

The cover girl has already managed to work with such giants of the fashion industry as Estée Lauder, Calvin Klein and Victoria's Secret. She has also had a highly successful collaboration with Adidas.

Being an ambassador of the "brand with the three stripes", the supermodel caused a stir among netizens as she chose the best way to showcase the popular sneakers, having paired them with a grey tee and high-cut Calvin Klein undies while sprawling out across the bed.

However, the young model has also shown herself to be a good businesswoman as she has checks coming in from her clothing line Kendall + Kylie, which she created with her sister Kylie Jenner.