'Stupidity Tested:' Flat Earther Called Out for Refusing to Pay Hefty Challenge

Although the initial video was posted quite a while ago, the news gained traction on social media after a YouTuber successfully completed the challenge and, fairly enough, demanded the once promised big bucks.

In late November, a YouTube blogger known as Flat Out hero announced a challenge of solving a geometric task, and, in the hope that there would be no solution, thereby proving that our planet is flat, he placed a hefty bet worth $100,000.

“It’s impossible, but don’t tell the globetards that! This is the final nail in the ball Earth coffin, and I am happy to be the one to hammer it in!!!” Flat Out Hero stated in a self-assertive manner in his YouTube comment.

There emerged, however, one who eagerly took on the challenge: Wolfie6020 had to prove you can fly from point A to point B, then to point C, and return back to point A, with the distances between the points being the same, by turning 90 degrees at every point. So, he shared his flight plan from the Galapagos to the Gulf of Guinea in Africa on electronic charts, and then transferred it on to paper after Flat Out Hero demanded it be completed.

Despite Wolfie’s apparent success, Hero then said in a video on YouTube that he wouldn’t be paying out the sum citing his uncertainty that such a flight could actually happen, despite it being mapped and other participants, namely YouTuber, MCToon, entering the contest.

The news has become the topic of extremely hilarious jokes on social media, with one saying that much like wild guesses about the Earth’s “flatness”, money appears to be no less ephemeral.

😂 like the flatness…the Money doesnt existe either…. https://t.co/Jx6hlu5M7q — Anon Port Internac (@Anonymous_API) 12 декабря 2018 г.

Another suggested that the author of the challenge would be better off saving money as long as he is a know-nothing, while some blatantly called out lying flat Earthers, admitting though that it’s no surprise to them:

whoops guess if your going to be a flat earther you better have the money if you are going to put your stupidity to the test. https://t.co/LTuNQ2OAPa — James Reynolds (@StarryNightpony) 11 декабря 2018 г.

yeah, no one expects any different. peeps like this don't do the truth https://t.co/4g7Zepf2w5 — velveeta dufromage (@velveeta3) 10 декабря 2018 г.

Not at all surprised…



YouTuber Successfully Completes Flat-Earther’s $100,000 Challenge, Flat-Earther Refuses To Pay | IFLScience https://t.co/nG9dck8jZc — alldatjas (@alldatjas) 9 декабря 2018 г.

“It's funny how you never see a normal looking person that thinks the earth is flat,” one wrote in comments below the YouTube clip, with yet another weighing in:

“This guy looks like he shoots heroin up his rectum.”

Others chose to give it all a hearty laugh, with one saying on YouTube that the move is merely a “cop out by a flattard:”