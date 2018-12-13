Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's "Live" Wax Masks Give Netizens the Creeps

Madame Tussauds may have hired Cristiano Ronaldo's infamous sculptor because a new waxwork of Prince Harry and pregnant Meghan Markle are giving their fans the creeps.

Madame Tussauds has unveiled wax masks of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle worn by a couple of actors that were supposed to bring about a festive mood, but creeped people out instead.

Madame Tussauds presents live wax figures of Britain's pregnant princess Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry in Berlin



📷 via @Reuters pic.twitter.com/gg68GGAtPU — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) 11 December 2018

The actors played out a typical Christmas morning at the Duchess and Duke of Sussex's home, with faux Harry and Meghan with a fake belly wearing Christmas sweaters and huge wax masks that made their heads look giant in proportion to their body sizes.

Harry and Meghan impersonators bring festive cheer to live wax show at Berlin's Madame Tussauds pic.twitter.com/dR1DfhDUGB — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) 11 December 2018

The wax show is already making rounds on the internet, with people ridiculing those grotesque heads: