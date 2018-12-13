Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's "Live" Wax Masks Give Netizens the Creeps

Madame Tussauds has unveiled wax masks of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle worn by a couple of actors that were supposed to bring about a festive mood, but creeped people out instead.
Madame Tussauds presents live wax figures of Britain's pregnant princess Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry in Berlin— Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) 11 December 2018
📷 via @Reuters pic.twitter.com/gg68GGAtPU
The actors played out a typical Christmas morning at the Duchess and Duke of Sussex's home, with faux Harry and Meghan with a fake belly wearing Christmas sweaters and huge wax masks that made their heads look giant in proportion to their body sizes.
Harry and Meghan impersonators bring festive cheer to live wax show at Berlin's Madame Tussauds pic.twitter.com/dR1DfhDUGB— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) 11 December 2018
The wax show is already making rounds on the internet, with people ridiculing those grotesque heads:
Lifetime mood pic.twitter.com/hWM6sYFU5P— ⛔⛔ (@Brynbb_) 11 December 2018
I find this so incredibly creepy… on many levels 😉— Kelly Mathews (@allthingsregal) 11 December 2018
This is sooo creepy.😂😅— kloria dodson (@KloriaD) 11 December 2018
This is gonna give me nightmares for sure! You can’t unsee this lol— NJCaliGirl23 (@NJCaliGirl23) 11 December 2018
Why are their faces so huge 😂— Jennifer. 🦋 (@jenniferinstyle) 11 December 2018
This wax holiday display with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is terrifying 😂😂 #Royals pic.twitter.com/YpWQ4eCbsR— Liz On Air 🎙 (@LizOnTheRadio) 12 December 2018
You mean prince scary. Not prince Harry— Your Boy (@YourBoy09580891) 12 December 2018
the harry and meghan live wax figures are back and scarier than ever pic.twitter.com/FxpwhoGBy3— Kelly Kaufman (@FAKEKELLYK) 11 December 2018
These are going to haunt me in my sleep— Jessie Thompson (@jessiecath) 11 December 2018
OMG the day has come! We're SO excited to announce that Meghan Markle will be joining Prince Harry at #MadameTussaudsLondon on the 19th of May! Who's ready to hang with the royal couple? 🙋 #RoyalWedding #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/d1swSiAHgz— Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) 9 May 2018
