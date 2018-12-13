Register
10:09 GMT +313 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman in lingerie

    Caribbean Authorities to Shut Down ‘Sex Island’, Warn Tourists of Deportation

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Viral
    Get short URL
    240

    Authorities in Trinidad and Tobago have vowed to shut down a controversial 'sex festival' which is due to take place on a private island in the Caribbean on Friday, departing dozens of men who have paid thousands of pounds per ticket.

    Around 50 men are believed to have paid 4,600 for a ticket to a four-night vacation, where they have been promised drink, drugs and unlimited sex with up to 100 prostitutes.

    READ MORE: Anti-Porn Activists Crush Teen Vogue for 'Irresponsible' Anal Sex Piece

    However, the local government has obstructed their plans, not only promising to shut down the event but also warning that ticket-holders could be deported as soon as they arrive at Piarco International Airport in Trinidad.

    Adult sex dolls are on display during the 2016 Shanghai International Adult Toys and Reproductive Health Exhibition in Shanghai
    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Hong Kong's First Sex Doll Brothel Shut Down After Police Raid – Report
    Trinidad and Tobago's police commissioner said officers were being 'extra vigilant' and promised to 'act swiftly' as soon as they pinpoint the location of the event, which runs until Monday, as both prostitution and drug-use are illegal in the country. Trinidad and Tobago's national security minister Stuart Young has vowed to shut down the festival.

    “I have seen the reports of a suggestion that there is to be some event taking place at an island off of the North of Trinidad, carded as a 'Sex Island Party'. I have asked law enforcement and Immigration to monitor this and to make it known that such an event and the suggested illegal actions to take place will NOT be tolerated by Trinidad and Tobago,” he said, cited by the Daily Mail.

    Police Commissioner Gary Griffith insisted that no permission was given for this party and warned that the event has a 'snowball’s chance in hell' of taking place in the country.

    Last year, the first ‘sex island’ vacation, which was planned to take place on a private island off of Cartagena, Colombia, also sparked anger and was blocked by the South American country's government.

    Related:

    Alarm Over Migrant Children Engaging in 'Survival Sex', Drug Peddling in Sweden
    Make Love, Not Laws: Same-Sex Italian MPs Reportedly Had Intercourse in Parl't
    Philippines to Deport American Priest Charged With Sex Crimes
    Anti-Porn Activists Crush Teen Vogue for 'Irresponsible' Anal Sex Piece
    Ex CBS Chief Had Staffer 'On Call' to Perform Oral Sex on Him – Reports
    Tags:
    sex industry, resort, prostitutes, party, drugs, sex, Trinidad and Tobago, Caribbean
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse