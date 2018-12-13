Clinton Conga: Ex-US Diplomats Boogie With Bollywood Stars at Wedding (VIDEO)

The Wednesday wedding saw the union of two Indian billionaire industrialist families. Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, India's richest person, said "I do" with Anand Piramal, son of Ajay Piramal, in Mumbai.
However, the partying began in September, with Saturday's party being an all-out bash. VIPs like Beyonce showed up along with Arianna Huffington and numerous other stars. Plus, the two former US top diplomats, both of whom once contended for the US presidency on the Democratic Party ticket, were spotted cutting the rug with the Khans.
John Kerry and Hillary Clinton dancing to Bollywood music with Shah Rukh Khan in India— Sameera Khan (@SameeraKhan) December 12, 2018
2018 is weird. pic.twitter.com/tVPcmkqKB2
Wednesday's wedding drew stars from around the world, including actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband, musician Nick Jonas; film director and producer Karan Johar; and Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai to show up for the festivities, according to the Hindustan Times.
Sputnik execs didn't get their invites, though. What gives?
All comments
Show new comments (0)