23:12 GMT +312 December 2018
    NYPD investigating video showing cops yanking baby from woman on the floor

    Charges Dropped Against US Mom Who Had Baby Ripped From Arms by Police (VIDEO)

    On Tuesday, the Brooklyn district attorney dropped charges against a 23-year-old mother who was arrested in a Brooklyn government office last week and a video went viral of police officers yanking her one-year-old baby from her arms.

    Jazmine Headley was charged with resisting arrest, acting in a manner injurious to a child, obstructing governmental administration and trespassing, according to officials, Sputnik previously reported.

    On Tuesday, Headley was released from Rikers Island, New York City's main jail complex, and reunited with her son after she was held there was five days. According to Justice Craig S. Walker at the State Supreme Court in Brooklyn, the video of Headley's arrest was a "horrific scene that was broadcast all over the United States."

    The video, which was recorded and uploaded by bystander Monae Sinclair to Facebook Friday and has been viewed almost 700,000 times, shows Headley clutching her son as she lies on the floor of a social services office in Brooklyn, New York, yelling, "They are hurting my son!" as officers try to yank her child from her arms. Headley was waiting to get a voucher for city-funded day care and was simply trying to sit on the floor because there weren't enough chairs. Her desire to sit down resulted in a verbal altercation with a security guard.

    On Tuesday, Jeremy Shockett, deputy chief of the trial division at King's County District Attorney's Office, expressed no objection to Headley's release. However, he noted that Headley had skipped two or three court appearances related to charges in a 2016 credit card fraud case in Mercer County, New Jersey, the New York Times reported. 

    Tennessee rapper International Tax was beaten by police on video before his arrest.
    © Right2Know / Hamilton County Sheriff's Office
    WATCH: US Rapper Says Cops Targeted, Beat Him Over His Music

    According to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, Headley was arrested in July 2016 after being charged with two counts of credit card theft and one count of trafficking in personal identifying information. Although a Mercer County Superior Court judge issued a warrant for her arrest, she did not appear in court.

    After the hearing on Tuesday, Lisa Schreibersdorf, the executive director of Brooklyn Defender Services, told the New York Times that her organization was asking the Mercer County prosecutor's office to dismiss the charges against Headley.

    "She's been through enough, in our opinion," Schreibersdorf said, though she also added that she expects Headley to show up in court Wednesday.

    "I think with all of that, the judge was pretty clear that she would appear, and she will," Schreibersdorf said.

    Tags:
    charges, police brutality, police, viral video, New York, New Jersey, United States
