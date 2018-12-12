WATCH Thrill-Seeker Cruise From High-Rise Block in Russia

CCTV has caught a daring parachutist jumping off a high-rise apartment house near Saint Petersburg. The video evidence of his air escapade has emerged on social media. While some slammed the daredevil for posing a threat to locals, others applauded his nerves of steel.

An extreme jumper has chosen a breathtaking way to get from the roof of a 27-storey-block apartment building to the ground in the Saint Petersburg suburb of Murino. The surveillance camera caught him sneaking onto the roof, preparing for a daring move, and then taking flight.

The clip suggests the jump ended well for the adventurer. The CCTV footage of his adventure was posted on social media triggering debates in the comments. Some users accused the base jumper of putting other people’s lives at risk, fearing he could have landed on somebody in the yard or damaged locals’ cars.

The user who posted the video also shared footage of another attempt dating back to 2015.