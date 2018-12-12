Meghan Markle Bends Royal Protocol by Wearing Dark Nail Polish at Fashion Awards

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards with nail polish matching the black envelope - against the unspoken royal family rules.

Markle made her surprise appearance to present the British Womenswear Designer of the Year award to Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller, who was also Markle’s wedding dress designer, the Huffington Post reported.

The traditional colour of nail polish for celebrations worn by the royal family is pink; as this is the favourite colour of Queen Elizabeth II. Although it has never been written down officially, most royal family members have also preferred to complement their outfits with lighter colours. Yet Markle was an exception to these rules, wearing a black velvet one shoulder dress with a slicked back bun, chunky gold bangles – and what the British press called “goth girl-style” black nail polish.

British fashion magazines have said that the duchess acted like a rebel, generally approving of her decision. British Vogue called her choice “bold”, making Markle the most interesting royal persona so far due to her unpredictable choices. British Elle said that Markle “broke the Royal protocol”. People magazine has pointed out that this is not the first time the duchess has broken the unofficial unwritten rules – as she did, for example, back in June by wearing an off-shoulder dress.

Social media has also praised Markle and her little rebellion, saying that she nailed her look.

Meghan Markle's entire time as Duchess really sounds like what happens after the regular girl in a Hallmark movie joins the Royal family and starts changing the rules — ᒪᑌᑎᗩ ᗰᗩᖇGO ᐯᗩᒪEᑎTIᑎE (@imaginarymargo) 12 декабря 2018 г.

I don't care how much you dislike the Duchess of Sussex/Meghan Markle. She looked great tonight. The black nail polish was totally appropriate and fashionable. pic.twitter.com/bGNUfDLJDJ — Comments (@WantToBeMePls) 10 декабря 2018 г.

Meghan Markle just rocked black nail polish and I’M HERE FOR IT 🖤 — Lo French (@lofrench3) 11 декабря 2018 г.

Markle, while presenting the award, claimed that fashion could possibly unite women.

“As all of you in this room know, we have a deep connection to what we wear. Sometimes it’s very personal, sometimes it’s emotional. But for me, this connection is rooted in really being able to understand that it’s about supporting and empowering each other, especially as women. When we choose to wear a certain designer, we’re not just a reflection of their creativity and their vision but we’re also an extension of their values ― of something in the fabric, so to speak, that is much more meaningful,” said Markle, according to Entertainment Tonight.