‘Holes Get Better With Age’: Julia Roberts Newspaper Headline Typo Goes Viral

A local newspaper in western New York had to apologize after publishing an interview with Roberts entitled “Julia Roberts Finds Life And Her Holes Get Better With Age.”

The Post-Journal of Jamestown, New York, ran a weekend feature on Roberts, 51, looking at the current renaissance of her career more than 30 years after her first film role, citing her interview with the Associated Press, making social media explode with an uncommon typo, putting "H" where the 'R" should be.

“This might be the best typo our terrible local newspaper @ThePost_Journal has ever made,” wrote one Twitter user, sharing a photo of the offending headline.

This is why she's a movie star. My holes have only gotten worse with age.🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/h3jiuEqF6P — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) 10 декабря 2018 г.

The Newspaper issued an apology and a correction, stating that the name of the article should be read as “Julia Roberts Finds Life And Her Roles Get Better With Age.”

Roberts hasn't responded to the situation involving her name, though her words in the original interview were quite clear.

“With age comes more complexity of possible parts,” she said, referring to her new role in the drama Ben Is Back.

'You know, I'm happy and I have fun at home, so it would take a lot for someone to say: 'Look, you can play this part where you're happy and have fun." Well, I just do that at home!" she added.