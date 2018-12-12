Police Arrest Fortnite Player After He Allegedly Hit His Wife on Twitch Stream

The video, which went viral on social media, showed a man playing Fortnite on the streaming platform Twitch, then shouting “I said I'll be out soon”. Then he moved away from the camera and a woman’s voice is heard saying “woman basher" and "you hit me in the face".

The woman is the 21-year old wife or partner of the streamer, the BBC reported. The description below one of the videos indicates that the woman is MrDeadMoth’s wife, whom he slapped while streaming the video in front of his two children, who can be heard crying on the recording.

New South Wales police said the woman was not seriously injured. "She was distressed and shaken by the incident," a spokesperson said in a statement. He also confirmed that two girls, one three years old and the other just 20 months, were also present in the house.

The man, according to the police, was 26 years old and was arrested three hours after the incident. His Twitch account has been permanently banned.



