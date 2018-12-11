Register
22:39 GMT +311 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Vice President Mike Pence, center, listens as President Donald Trump argues with House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Washington.

    Silent Mike: Twitter Roasts Pence’s Awkwardness in Oval Office Dustup

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Viral
    Get short URL
    120

    Tuesday’s televised meeting in the White House between US President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats went off the rails, naturally, but in the middle of the battle royale, Vice President Mike Pence sat like a rock. Twitter, naturally, noticed this and had a field day.

    Perhaps the free-for-all Tuesday between Trump and Congress' two leading Democrats — presumptive House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — could have been predicted. The lawmakers had gone to the Oval Office to discuss Trump's threatened government shutdown over the legislature's failure to fund the proposed border wall with Mexico, the president's pet project since the 2016 campaign trail.

    Trump Border Wall
    Twitter
    Trump: Military to Build Wall on Mexico Border if Democrats Don't Vote to Secure Country

    "If we don't get what we want, one way or the other, whether it's through you, through military, through anything you want to call, I will shut down the government," Trump said Tuesday. "I will take the mantle. I will be the one to shut it down."

    "This Trump shutdown, this temper tantrum that he seems to throw, will not get him his wall and will hurt a lot of people," Schumer fired back.

    "This has spiraled downwards," Pelosi lamented.

    However, whether Pence knew a fight was brewing or not, when the cats started hissing and scratching, he kept out of it. Pence's stoic expression and seeming aloofness didn't go unnoticed by Twitter, which had lots of fun at his expense — and a bit of empathy for being a fly on the wall in such a cringe-worthy spat on national TV.

    ​Folks noticed that Pence sat so still he hardly seemed real, compared to the animated Schumer, Pelosi and Trump.

    ​Others attributed his reserved demeanor to his noted "good boy" personality, for which the internet has ripped him before.

    ​Some took a more neutral position, noting Pence was clearly trying not to get sucked into the conflagration around him.

    ​Some took a more neutral position, noting Pence was clearly trying not to get sucked into the conflagration around him.

    ​Some thought maybe the Veep was concealing an inner anger at his boss, whose job seems to be constantly threatened by congressional Democrats.

    ​Others suggested perhaps he was concealing something else inside…

    ​Pelosi and Schumer, on the other hand, walked out of there with all the style of professional party crashers:

    ​Looks like Congress will have to sort out its differences with the president by December 21 without Pence's help. If they can't by then, the government will run out of money, and the majority of its operations will temporarily shut down until a new spending bill authorizing funding can be cobbled together.

    Related:

    Spell Check Anyone? Twitter Roasts White House’s ‘United Sates’ Typo
    'Canada Remembers': Twitter Roasts Trump for Calling Reported G7 Row 'Fake News'
    #NotYou: Twitter Roasts US Singer Accusing Bill Clinton of Sexual Harassment
    Tags:
    Twitter reaction, border wall, government shutdown, argument, Oval Office, Donald Trump, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Mike Pence
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mermaid Meets Sailor Moon: Miss Universe 2018 National Costume Presentation
    Mermaid Meets Sailor Moon: Miss Universe 2018 National Costume Presentation
    Liar's Remorse?
    Liar’s Remorse?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse