Register
19:32 GMT +311 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Governor Jerry Brown is seen on the phone after Tuesday's election at his campaign headquarters in Oakland, Calif. (File)

    Jerry Brown Says Russian Midterm Vote Meddling 'Very, Very Small' in Prank Call

    © AP Photo / Rich Pedroncelli
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Outgoing California Governor Jerry Brown became the latest target of Vladimir 'Vovan' Kuznetsov and Alexei 'Lexus' Stolyarov, a pair of Russian comedians known for their antics involving prank phone calls to politicians from around the world.

    Posing as Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman and Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Valery Chaly, the pranksters asked the governor whether he believed that Russia meddled in the recent mid-term elections in California.

    "Look, today's cyber capability is extraordinary, and individuals and countries can certainly launch informational assaults in various ways. If you're asking me whether I think the Russians affect the election, they may have tried; there's evidence that can be weighed. But the elections in America I think are being driven by domestic actors, by politicians, Republicans, Democrats, by media, Fox News, by corporations that spend money, by many, many factors. And from the evidence I've seen, any impact of Russia is very, very small. That isn't to say that they might not have intentions to do something, but the impact is minimal," Brown replied.

    'Chaly' asked Brown about Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's upcoming visit to California. "I look forward to a visit from President Poroshenko, and we might continue our conversation that we started in Kiev," the governor said, referring to his own 2016 visit to Ukraine.

    Asked whether it might be possible to put Poroshenko's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Brown became hesitant. "I don't know about that. That sidewalk belongs to an organization that is not under my control, but we could explore that. I doubt that they would do that, that's more for movie stars. Unless your president wants to try out for a movie," he quipped.

    President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker
    © AFP 2018 / Frederick Florin
    Russian Pranksters' Call With Juncker Reveals What EU Chief Thinks About Trump
    The fake 'Chaly' interrupted, cheekily suggesting that Poroshenko has already starred in movies in Ukraine, including 'Maldives Vacation' and 'Petro of Panama', referring to media investigations into the president's secret vacation in the Maldives, and his alleged offshore firms, which were uncovered in the Panama Papers in 2016.

    "Wow, I didn't know that! There's much to learn here," Brown exclaimed.

    The conversation also included more serious issues, including the state of relations between Ukraine and Russia. "I also think it's important that Trump and Putin meet and frankly discuss issues. We have thousands of nuclear warheads and there can be mistakes or blunders made that would create utter horror for everyone. So I don't want to minimize the importance of high-level negotiations," Brown said.

    Asked by 'Groysman' whether he really planned to leave politics for good in January, Brown answered that he had. "But don't worry, I will be around in one form or another for many years," he said. 

    The pranksters claimed that Poroshenko had offered Brown the post of governor of the Vinnitsa region in Ukraine. "Well that's something we can talk about. Thank you very much! I would want to understand what you're saying with a little more detail," Brown said. "That's another item on our list of subjects to be discussed when President Poroshenko arrives," he reiterated after being told how tough the job would be.

    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Monday, March 19, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    'We Thought He'd Be More Expressive': Russian Prankster on Fooling UK FM Johnson
    The full audio of Brown's conversation with Vovan and Lexus can be found here. The governor has not commented on the prank call, and its authenticity has yet to be confirmed.

    Vovan and Lexus have pranked many politicians, stars and public figures over the years. Earlier this year, they reportedly got European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to express his true feelings about President Trump. Before that, they tricked a senior Ukrainian official into a 40-minute conversation with a telephone recording. They've also trolled former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and even Petro Poroshenko.

    Related:

    Russian Pranksters' Call With Juncker Reveals What EU Chief Thinks About Trump
    "Blow Up Crimean Bridge": Journalist Gets Pranked by Russian Pranksters
    OPCW Confirms Russian Pranksters Tricked Director-General During Recent Call
    From Binomo With Love: Russian Pranksters Prep to Send New Song to Nikki Haley
    Tags:
    prank phonecall, prank call, phone, Jerry Brown, Valery Chaly, Volodymyr Groysman, Donald Trump, Petro Poroshenko, United States, Ukraine, Russia, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mermaid Meets Sailor Moon: Miss Universe 2018 National Costume Presentation
    Mermaid Meets Sailor Moon: Miss Universe 2018 National Costume Presentation
    Liar's Remorse?
    Liar’s Remorse?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse