Kendall Jenner Hits McDonald’s After High-Profile Social Event in London (PHOTO)

TV personality and model Kendall Jenner was seen at a fast food outlet in London sporting casual attire, mere hours after stealing the spotlight at British Fashion Awards with her revealing golden gown.
According to media reports, the 23-year old celebrity was seen at McDonald’s on Oxford Street, wearing jeans and a black leather coat, with her bodyguard waiting nearby.
Kendall Jenner grabs a McDonalds as she ditches the glam after star studded Fashion Awards afterparty https://t.co/HC28ZjIIvB pic.twitter.com/Hs3VNqTUtr— TheStarsPost (@TheStarsPost1) 11 декабря 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)