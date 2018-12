A fireball streak lit up the skies above Acapulco and Mexico City in the early hours of Sunday.

According to Acapulco Astronomical Association president Rodolfo Cobos Arriaga, the meteor is estimated to have been travelling at a speed about 20,000 kilometres per hour.

The size of the meteor is estimated to be 500 metres in diameter.

Eyewitness, Jorge Diaz Henry, shot a video of the meteor flying by, and has shared it on social media.