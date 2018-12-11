Tory Leadership Contest Rumours Grow as Boris Johnson Flashes New Haircut

Boris Johnson, a high-profile Brexiteer who quit Theresa May's cabinet in June, donned a fresh haircut on the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, which British reporter Piers Morgan called a "prime ministerial crop".
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 9 декабря 2018 г.
BBC presenter Nick Robinson also brought to notice Johnson's makeover, which marked a step away from his recognisable wayward hairstyle. "Leadership klaxon", Robinson tweeted.
— Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) 9 декабря 2018 г.
— Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) 9 декабря 2018 г.
— Heath McLean (@HeathMcLean2) 9 декабря 2018 г.
However, some appeared to be left underwhelmed with Johnson's new image.
— 🎄Snowin’ (North) Poleman 🎄 (@rowancoleman) 9 декабря 2018 г.
— Sophie (@sophiegwenx) 9 декабря 2018 г.
Trivia aside, asked by Marr whether he could give an "absolute, categorical promise" that he would not challenge Theresa May's leadership, Johnson failed to deny it outright: "I will give you an absolute categorical promise that I will continue to advocate what I think is the most sensible plan to get out of this mess".
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) 9 декабря 2018 г.
