Tory Leadership Contest Rumours Grow as Boris Johnson Flashes New Haircut

Theresa May's ex-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson was seen sporting a new, bob hairstyle - something that political commentators playfully suggested could be a harbinger of an imminent leadership challenge in the embattled Tory party.

Boris Johnson, a high-profile Brexiteer who quit Theresa May's cabinet in June, donned a fresh haircut on the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, which British reporter Piers Morgan called a "prime ministerial crop".

BBC presenter Nick Robinson also brought to notice Johnson's makeover, which marked a step away from his recognisable wayward hairstyle. "Leadership klaxon", Robinson tweeted.

However, some appeared to be left underwhelmed with Johnson's new image.

Trivia aside, asked by Marr whether he could give an "absolute, categorical promise" that he would not challenge Theresa May's leadership, Johnson failed to deny it outright: "I will give you an absolute categorical promise that I will continue to advocate what I think is the most sensible plan to get out of this mess".