Trump Gets Mocked on Twitter Over His ‘Smocking Gun’

As he did with the infamous “covfefe” gaffe, the US President made Twitter’s day again, this time with a heart-warming “Smocking Gun”.

“Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun… No Collusion,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday, emphasizing that there is no “Smocking Gun” with capital letters, starting a new trend on Twitter.

“Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun…No Collusion.” @FoxNews That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10 декабря 2018 г.

….which it was not (but even if it was, it is only a CIVIL CASE, like Obama’s — but it was done correctly by a lawyer and there would not even be a fine. Lawyer’s liability if he made a mistake, not me). Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10 декабря 2018 г.

Just hours after Trump’s tweet, searches for the term “smocking gun” and the definition of “smocking” surged. Merriam-Webster dictionary’s Twitter account even had to post a special tweet, explaining that “smocking” meant “a type of embroidery made of many small folds.”

Today in Spellcheck Can't Save You:



'Smocking' is a type of embroidery made of many small folds sewn into place. https://t.co/3wbxPG24ne — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) 10 декабря 2018 г.

Yet many Twitter users continued to ask, what is a “Smocking Gun” and what was it supposed to look like.

Art teachers should be equipped with smocking guns. — Josh Comers (@joshcomers) 10 декабря 2018 г.

A smocking gun sounds like something a well-prepared contestant would bring to Project Runway — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) 10 декабря 2018 г.

Some tried to make sense of Trump’s phrase, noting that he might be right.

Well, technically, he’s right There is no smocking gun. — James Oliphant (@jamesoliphant) 10 декабря 2018 г.

Others suggested that it could be the great covfefe behind the “smocke”.

The real Smocking Gun was the Covfefe we made along the way. — Matt Lech (@MattLech) 10 декабря 2018 г.

Is smocking gun related to covefe?!! The people deserve an answer! — ElChris (@ElChris816) 10 декабря 2018 г.

The President’s supporters tried to speculate about the hidden meaning of the “smocking” word and why it was capitalized.

Why would Trump use "Smocking Gun," capitalized as to draw even more attention to it?



Because he is MOCKING the Democrats for having no smoking gun.



Consider yourselves #smocked Democrats. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) 10 декабря 2018 г.

Yet the most popular suggestions featured reimagining of the most "smocking" films — now featuring Trump.

Trump’s tweets came after federal prosecutors said in court filings that Trump directed his one-time lawyer, Michael Cohen, to commit two felonies by directing him to make payments to two women who said they had sex with Trump in an effort to influence the 2016 election by buying their silence. Trump has denied all allegations, saying that the revelations do not implicate him.