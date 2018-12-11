Meghan Markle Loses Another Top Aide Amid Claims That Duchess Is Demanding

A high-profile aide of the Duchess of Sussex decides to resign and reportedly plans to leave the royal couple after the birth of their child.

Samantha Cohen, personal secretary of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, said that she is going to leave the royal couple after the birth of their child in the upcoming spring, reported The Times. According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex has turned out to be demanding, as this news has come shortly after the resignation of another aide of Meghan's, Melissa Toubati.

Toubati played an important role in the success of the royal wedding. The source said: "Her job was highly ­pressurised and in the end it became too much. She put up with quite a lot. Meghan put a lot of demands on her and it ended up with her in tears," the Mirror reported.

Samantha, whose nickname "Samantha the Panther" she reportedly got for her feisty attitude, is a renowned person in royal circles. She dedicated 17 years of her life to the royal family. Before becoming Markle's aide and as well as her trainer in royal etiquette, Cohen was one of the most trusted aides of Queen Elizabeth II.

A source close to Markle said that Samantha will be a huge loss, Page Six reported.