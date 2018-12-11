The Academy Reportedly Struggles to Find New Oscars Host Due to Small Paycheck

Hollywood sources said that the paycheck for the job as the host of the ceremony is infamously small, making it almost impossible to find new candidates for the role, TMZ reported.
Jimmy Kimmel said he only got $15,000 for his services in 2017 – a figure which has made most potential candidates turn down the job. The sources told TMZ that the Academy views the position of the host as the career opportunity of a lifetime and doesn’t want to sell it out for money, rendering the payment rather symbolic.
The earlier reports suggested that some in the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences is considering dumping the position of host for the 2019 ceremony, according to the New York Post. At least two of the Academy members said that the offer is “on the table”.
One of the reasons for such a decision, the sources outlined to the New York Post, is that the position itself has become controversial.
“We don’t encourage our clients to [host the Oscars] anymore,” said one prominent agent. “Every host gets picked apart by vultures.”
The agents, interviewed by the Post, also said that the job has become “a lose-lose for everyone” as the new stars don’t get the ratings and the old stars have lots to lose. Reportedly among those who turned down the proposal to host the show are Oprah Winfrey, Jerry Seinfeld and Justin Timberlake.
Kevin Hart, a comedian, who was supposed to host the ceremony, stepped down after his old tweets with gay jokes were discovered. Hart said that he “[did] not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists” and apologized to the LGBTQ community.
I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) 7 декабря 2018 г.
