'Lovely Long Life': World's Most Famous Kangaroo Dies Aged 12

Australia has been paying its last tributes to beefcake kangaroo Roger, who hit international headlines in 2015 with a photo of himself crushing a metal feed bucket.

Roger the kangaroo, a celebrity beast known for his statuesque physique, has died at the venerable age of 12, the Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs has confirmed.

According to the wildlife carer, Roger passed away of old age. "He lived a lovely long life and was loved by millions around the world. We will always love you and miss you Roger", the sanctuary said in a statement.

"Ten years ago I built this sanctuary to house Roger and a couple of his wives, Ella and Abigail. I built it so they would have a place to live", said kangaroo rescuer Chris Barns, who saved Roger after the joey's mother was killed by a passing car.

Roger is said to have measured about two metres high and 90 kilograms in weight when he was an alpha male.

The beefy roo rose to internet fame three years ago after a photo went viral of him crushing a metal bucket between his paws.