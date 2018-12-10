'Pussy-Shaming' Instagram Fear Angers Author of Viral *F**king Cat' Video

American actor and comedian Michael Rapaport has slammed Instagram for removing a viral video where he is reacting to a peculiar-looking feline.

"We have reached a new f**king low on Instagram. You know my famous cat video with the cat that I said looks like my grandma. Well, Instagram has taken it down. They took this f**king video down because they said, I was shaming… in some way or another it's shaming. I am shaming a f**king cat," the comedian said in a video message he posted on his Instagram account.

"The owners of that beautiful cat Wilfred Warrior — they didn't feel like I was shaming the cat. They thought it was funny," he added.

In his message, the actor included a screenshot of a message sent by Instagram, informing him that the post had been removed.

Rapaport's followers rushed to back the comedian and express their outrage at Instagram's decision.

Messages, such as "Boooo Ig. The video was hilarious" and "I loved the video too… why are people so sensitive, it's just a cat," were posted online in response.

The video, Rapaport referred too shows a comic voiceover by the actor of the footage featuring an unusual-looking white cat. Once posted, it received millions of views on various social media platforms. It is still available on Twitter and Youtube.

The star of the viral clip — a Chinchilla Persian that goes by Wilfred Warrior — has over 560 thousand followers on Instagram.

The cat's latest video, also voiced over by Rapaport and shared on his Instagram account, has been viewed over 620,000 times.