Wait, What?! Irish Woman Reportedly Divorces 300-Old Ghost Pirate

Amanda Sparrow Large, a 46-year old Irish lady and Jack Sparrow impersonator, has announced that she divorced the spirit a Haitian pirate from the 1700s she previously married, The Irish Mirror reports.
"So I feel it’s time to let everyone know that my marriage is over. I will explain all in due course but for now all I want to say is be VERY careful when dabbling in spirituality, it’s not something to mess with…" she announced via social media.
She married her ghost husband in 2016, in a ceremony held on a small boat in the Atlantic Ocean.
Earlier this year, a spiritual guidance counselor from Bristol, who calls herself Amethyst Realm also claimed that she has a "serious" relationship with one spirit from Australia and seeks to conceive a child from her ethereal partner.
