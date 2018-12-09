Wait, What?! Irish Woman Reportedly Divorces 300-Old Ghost Pirate

After divorcing her spectral husband, the lady warned others that one has to be “very careful when dabbling in spirituality” as it is “not something to mess with .”

Amanda Sparrow Large, a 46-year old Irish lady and Jack Sparrow impersonator, has announced that she divorced the spirit a Haitian pirate from the 1700s she previously married, The Irish Mirror reports.

"So I feel it’s time to let everyone know that my marriage is over. I will explain all in due course but for now all I want to say is be VERY careful when dabbling in spirituality, it’s not something to mess with…" she announced via social media.

According to the newspaper, Amanda previously spent about 6,000 euros in order to change her name and appearance to resemble that of Jack Sparrow, a fictional pirate character from the Pirates of the Caribbean portrayed by Johnny Depp.

She married her ghost husband in 2016, in a ceremony held on a small boat in the Atlantic Ocean.

Earlier this year, a spiritual guidance counselor from Bristol, who calls herself Amethyst Realm also claimed that she has a "serious" relationship with one spirit from Australia and seeks to conceive a child from her ethereal partner.