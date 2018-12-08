Russian Athletes Shed Their Clothes in Pursuit of the 'Natural Truth' (VIDEOS)

The videos released as part of the project feature prominent Olympic athletes sharing their true stories of attaining success and overcoming challenges, while wearing nothing that might conceal their “natural state.”

A series of 24 videos released as part of the project features Olympic athletes and champions sharing stories of dealing with fear and hardships, revealing the "natural truth about themselves" while appearing before the viewers in their "natural state."

"Internal beauty and external beauty, and in-between them is a sincere monologue about striving to attain perfection, about winning, about attaining self-understanding through dealing with everyday challenges – challenges which all of us face but few can accept," the project’s description posted on the Russian Olympic Committee’s official website says.