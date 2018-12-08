Register
04:47 GMT +308 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Donald Trump, presidente de Rusia

    ‘Totally Clears The President’: Trump, Lawmakers React to Mueller Filings

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Viral
    Get short URL
    301

    US President Donald Trump issued a cryptic, laconic tweet Friday evening that appeared to be a response to court documents issued by Special Counsel Robert Mueller earlier in the day. He appeared to think those comments vindicated him, but several congressmembers took to Twitter to say otherwise.

    Following recommendations by New York prosecutors on sentencing former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen Friday, Mueller submitted his own comments on Cohen's fate, including commentary on the details of Cohen's cooperation with Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian collusion with Trump's 2016 election team.

    Trump's cryptic tweet, made less than an hour after the documents were submitted, seemed to reference the filing, saying simply, "Totally clears the President. Thank you!"

    ​Members of the US Congress assumed this was what Trump meant, but drew opposite conclusions from Mueller's words, because in Cohen's court case, an entity referred to as "Individual-1" has been speculated by many to refer to the president himself.

    ​Taking to Twitter, they offered their rebukes of the commander-in-chief's attempt to turn the investigation on its head.

    ​Many also brought up the fact that while pleading guilty in August, Cohen testified that Trump directed him to break campaign finance laws — a felony offense.

    ​Others pointed out how Trump's own Department of Justice was the one proving such things, suggesting this meant the investigation couldn't be a "witch hunt," as Trump has often called it.

    ​Others just took the opportunity to whale on the president for getting egg on his face.

    ​Cohen could receive up to five years in prison, although Mueller has recommended that his sentence not exceed that, due to his moderate level of cooperation with the prosecution.

    Related:

    Mueller Asks for No Additional Prison Time for Cohen in Special Counsel Filing
    New York Prosecutors Seek 'Substantial' Jail Term for Ex-Trump Lawyer Cohen
    Twitter Grills Trump Over His Verbal Attack Against Cohen
    Kremlin: Cohen Indeed Contacted Administration, Was Invited to Economic Forum
    Cohen Pleads Guilty to Perjury of Congress, Trump Calls Him Liar
    Tags:
    felony, Russiagate, social media reactions, mysterious, Twitter, Michael Cohen, Robert Mueller, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 1 - 7 December
    This Week in Pictures: 1 - 7 December
    Liar's Remorse?
    Liar’s Remorse?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse