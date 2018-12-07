Register
    In this frame from video, Meghan Markle walks down the aisle with Prince Charles for her wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.

    Prince Charles Has a Framed Photo of Him Walking Meghan Down the Aisle – Report

    © AP Photo / UK Pool/Sky News via AP
    Amid circulating rumours of growing tensions within the British Royal family because of the split between Harry and William’s wives, a journalist has revealed alleged evidence of a tender and heart-warming relationship between the former US actress and her father-in-law.

    The Daily Mail’s royal correspondent Rebecca English has claimed she spotted photo-proof of Charles’s special attitude towards his son Harry’s wife in a public area of the Prince of Wales official residence, Clarence House.

    ​Prince Charles walked Meghan Markle down the aisle on her wedding day after her own father pulled out because of health problems. As her father-in-law later revealed, it didn’t take Harry long to talk him into helping Meghan out.

    Some netizens, who commented on the “revelation”, were glad to remember the happy day, when Harry and Meghan got married.

    ​Others seized an opportunity to slam the buzz about the alleged alienation between the two princes because of their wives’ feud as well as lambast threats to Harry for marrying the dark-skinned US actress.

    ​In November, a series of publications in the British tabloids, citing insiders close to the Royal family, had suggested the two princes, who used to be very close, are drifting apart because of the escalating rift between their wives. Reports emerged that the spat began long before the wedding, namely last Christmas.

    READ MORE: Media Reveals What Meghan Markle Absolutely Must Not Do on Christmas

    The Mail on Sunday, sighting its insiders said Meghan complained to her then-fiancé that she didn’t feel completely welcome by all the members of the family. Her father-in-law, Prince Charles was reported to have tried to smooth things out with a family gathering but failed as Harry’s future wife was perceived as “downright rude".

    Tags:
    royal wedding, wife, family, rumors, Meghan Markle, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, United Kingdom, London
