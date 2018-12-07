Prince Charles Has a Framed Photo of Him Walking Meghan Down the Aisle – Report

Amid circulating rumours of growing tensions within the British Royal family because of the split between Harry and William’s wives, a journalist has revealed alleged evidence of a tender and heart-warming relationship between the former US actress and her father-in-law.

The Daily Mail’s royal correspondent Rebecca English has claimed she spotted photo-proof of Charles’s special attitude towards his son Harry’s wife in a public area of the Prince of Wales official residence, Clarence House.

At Clarence House today I spotted a framed black and white photograph (in the public area) of the Prince of Wales walking his soon to be daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, towards the altar at St George’s Chapel. It was very touching — and shows how much the moment meant to him. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) 6 декабря 2018 г.

​Prince Charles walked Meghan Markle down the aisle on her wedding day after her own father pulled out because of health problems. As her father-in-law later revealed, it didn’t take Harry long to talk him into helping Meghan out.

Some netizens, who commented on the “revelation”, were glad to remember the happy day, when Harry and Meghan got married.

It was a beautiful moment that I will never forget, just perfect. — Mildred Garner (@cmgarner_garner) 6 декабря 2018 г.

You could see how much that moment meant to him--very touching! — Suzanne Horton (@suzhorton) 7 декабря 2018 г.

It would be kind gesture of Prince Charles to make a duplicate and give it to Duchess Meghan for a Christmas gift! pic.twitter.com/o2J0zfdBqT — Mary Beth Knapp (@MBthy) 7 декабря 2018 г.

​Others seized an opportunity to slam the buzz about the alleged alienation between the two princes because of their wives’ feud as well as lambast threats to Harry for marrying the dark-skinned US actress.

If only people would give her and her husband a break — karol AC (@fcbarcelonakako) 6 декабря 2018 г.

It's sad because I feel that only Charles, Camilla have accepted Meghan pic.twitter.com/OUTWeu9WPa — Miroir de l'Âme (@Miroirdelme) 6 декабря 2018 г.

​In November, a series of publications in the British tabloids, citing insiders close to the Royal family, had suggested the two princes, who used to be very close, are drifting apart because of the escalating rift between their wives. Reports emerged that the spat began long before the wedding, namely last Christmas.

The Mail on Sunday, sighting its insiders said Meghan complained to her then-fiancé that she didn’t feel completely welcome by all the members of the family. Her father-in-law, Prince Charles was reported to have tried to smooth things out with a family gathering but failed as Harry’s future wife was perceived as “downright rude".