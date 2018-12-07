German AfD Mocked for X-mas Campaign Opposing Discrimination Against White Men

The Alternative for Germany party’s group in Berlin’s House of Representatives has stirred social media with their cyber version of a Christmas tradition, the advent calendar, under the slogan “Action White Christmas”. As group leader Georg Pazderski said in a statement, cited by Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, in the course of a "gender campaign that has long since gotten out of hand", “white men” has become a scornful term. Because of what he described as "rampant discrimination", there are "demands that result in a deliberate penalization of white men in the competition for jobs, career opportunities, public appearances or government benefits".
To battle against the "public degradation of white men", for which the party has slammed the Greens and the left-wing Die Linke party, the AfD has launched an advent-inspired campaign with a hashtag that can be translated as "Yes to White Men". Copying the Christmas tradition, each day ahead of 24 December they post a video about a white man who has “decisively shaped our country, our civilization and the development of the world".
So far, the list includes author Bertolt Brecht, "one of the greatest chancellors", and "fighter against left-wing terror" Helmut Schmidt, Martin Luther, the late US President Ronald Reagan, dubbed "conqueror of communism", Pope John Paul II, picked for the video on St Nicholas Day by group leader Pazderski, for his fight against communism in Poland, as well as Steve Jobs, who, ironically, is said to have Syrian roots.
Tag 7 🎅 #AfD Adventskalender: https://t.co/uGXoZZUPkW über @YouTube— AfD-Fraktion Berlin (@AfDFraktionAGH) 7 декабря 2018 г.
The party also chose to celebrate Thilo Sarrazin, a still-living author known for his grim prophecies for Europe because of the mass migration of Muslims to the continent. Which other prominent individuals will make it into the list of exemplary white men is yet to be revealed, but the campaign has already prompted a storm on Twitter. But the AfD has got a response that they probably weren’t wishing for, as their opponents have mocked the campaign online, posting their own picks under the hashtag "Yes to White Men".
Voldemort — Dont say his name #JaZuWeißenMännern pic.twitter.com/Bx5GJD1hcm— Afdentskalender (@afdentskalender) 7 декабря 2018 г.
Dieser Schneemann — Whitest Boy Alive#JaZuWeißenMännern pic.twitter.com/eyNcK0XphP— Afdentskalender (@afdentskalender) 7 декабря 2018 г.
Im Bild unten sehen wir einen alten, weißen Mann, der den Klimawandel leugnet, weil es gerade einmal geschneit hat. #JazuWeißenMännern #NeinzurAfD pic.twitter.com/l5aZY5Z1EF— PARTEI Aschaffenburg (@DieParteiAB) 7 декабря 2018 г.
Cooler weiser Mann… #jazuweissenmaennern pic.twitter.com/tRxaDSDKzp— Kristina Donner (@KristinaDonner) 6 декабря 2018 г.
Hey AfD, #jazuweissenmaennern pic.twitter.com/d9X66fZpQD— Marc Hasan Bieri (@bierko) 6 декабря 2018 г.
Der einzig legitime Beitrag für #JazuWeißenMännern pic.twitter.com/ihp4CMSk8C— Franziska (@die_rote_frau) 6 декабря 2018 г.
Hallo @AfDFraktionAGH, darf man sich auch wünschen, welche weißen Männer vorgestellt werden? Wie wäre es zum Beispiel mit dem hier? Hat die Welt ja auch verändert 🤗#JazuWeißenMännern pic.twitter.com/7hwwrvnik3— Seeräuberbatman (@LaVieVagabonde) 6 декабря 2018 г.
Harvey Weinstein — Ohne ihn hätte die #metoo Bewegung nie Fahrt aufgenommen #JaZuWeißenMännern pic.twitter.com/jaMJhqDYCR— Afdentskalender (@afdentskalender) 7 декабря 2018 г.
