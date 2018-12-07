Register
07 December 2018
    US actor/comedian Kevin Hart attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    'Thank U, Next': Kevin Hart Out as Oscars Host Amid Row Over Gay Jokes

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science earlier delivered Kevin Hart an ultimatum – either step down as Oscars host or apologise to the LGBTQ+ community for old tweets in which the comedian made jokes about gay people.

    Kevin Hart has stepped down as Oscars host just two days after the Academy announced he would take on the gig over the comedian's old tweets with gay jokes.

    Although he initially refused to apologise, stressing that he had on multiple occasions addressed the past messages, he eventually gave in – but only after withdrawing from hosting the Academy Awards:

    Earlier on the same day, Hart had posted an Instagram video from his tour of Australia to say that the Academy gave him an ultimatum: apologise for those old tweets to keep his job as host.

    "The reason why I passed is because I've addressed this several times. I'm not going to continue to go back and tap into the days of old when I've moved on and I'm in a completely different space in my life".

    The tweets from between 2009 and 2011 that included derogatory language referring to gay people re-surfaced on the social media network shortly after the Academy chose Hart as Oscars host.

    A video from a 2010 standup show in which the comedian joked about his fear that his three-year-old son would be gay was also unearthed.

    Some of his old tweets have since been removed.

    The controversy has set off a massive landslide on social media, with some being seemingly happy with Hart's withdrawal from Oscars hosting…

    …and pointed to the fact that he was hired and fired within hours:

    Some were dumbstruck by the fact that someone had spent so much time to dig up Hart's old tweets and stop him from making his dream come true:

    Others suggested that people had become extremely sensitive, and that the comedian shouldn’t have apologised for doing his job – making jokes:

    The Academy hasn't commented on Hart's decision so far, and has yet to announce who will replace the comedian as the Oscars host.

