Twitter Outraged Over Article Labelling Priyanka Chopra 'Global Scam Artist'

ABC drama “Quantico” star Priyanka Chopra and US singer Nick Jonas just got married in India, the actress's motherland, after dating for a few months.

The Cut, owned by New York Magazine, took a swing at Priyanka Chopra and questioned her romantic relationship with singer Nick Jonas, having called the Indian actress a “global scam artist”.

"All Nick wanted was a possible fling with Hollywood's latest It Woman, but instead he wound up staring straight at a life sentence with a global scam artist", the author wrote.

For those who can't see The Cut's tweet…. pic.twitter.com/qmUAgUQruR — Amber Manville (@AmberManville81) 5 декабря 2018 г.

The author of the article, titled “Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s Love for Real?”, assumed that Chopra's marriage to Jonas is purely a publicity stunt:

“That’s right: Nicholas Jonas married into a fraudulent relationship against his will this past Saturday, December the 1st. […] Nick DM’d Priyanka on Twitter, and their exchange launched the very beginning of Priyanka’s plan to make this Nick Jonas opportunity her forever b**ch”.

The piece has already been taken down, with the magazine's editorial apologising for having published it in the first place: "Upon further editorial review, we found this story did not meet our standards. We've removed it and apologise".

An earlier story about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas did not meet our standards. We've removed it and apologize https://t.co/DkcOatMV2z — The Cut (@TheCut) 5 декабря 2018 г.

The article sparked a monsoon of Twitter backlash, with Nick's brother, Joe, and his finacée Sophie Turner leaping to Priyanka's defence:

This is disgusting. @TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words. What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next. https://t.co/G3hvXmhm9O — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) 5 декабря 2018 г.

This is wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting. Very disappointed that The Cut would give anyone a platform to spew such bullshit. https://t.co/iYKaifKJP6 — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) 5 декабря 2018 г.

Other netizens also expressed their disgust with the piece, with some calling it "racist" and "sexist":

Deeply disgusting. To character assassinate a hardworking, driven, achiever like Priyanka Chopra in this warped,petty manner & for @TheCut to publish such a low-brow piece is the lowest of the lows. “Priyanka’s plan to make this Nick Jonas opportunity her forever bitch”?!!? Sick https://t.co/jV6bGChwhY — SONA (@sonamohapatra) 5 декабря 2018 г.

Totes confused by this piece calling Priyanka Chopra a "global scam artist". Is the problem her lavish living (which tbf is routine celeb behavior/spending) or the fact that it's a brown Indian woman successfully monetizing her life? https://t.co/7FT7FcOzer — Nishita Jha (@NishSwish) 5 декабря 2018 г.

How did this get published in the cut? The top proof offered that Priyanka is a “scam-artist” is that she has an in-home movie theater. This article is preposterous at best, racist and sexist at worst. — Amanda Perry (@AmandaCPerry) 5 декабря 2018 г.

…while others said that the author didn't even bother to look at Chopra's achievements before calling her a “scam artist”:

Sexist and misogynistic, writer didn’t even bother to look at Priyanka’s achievements. She was one of the top 10 most paid actresses in Bollywood as well being former miss world plus so many more. She doesn’t need to ‘scam’ Nick, she already has the money and fame — kawaii princess (@upashna09) 5 декабря 2018 г.

“All Nick wanted was a possible fling with Hollywood’s latest It Woman, but instead he wound up staring straight at a life sentence with a global scam artist.” This is really disappointing ⁦@TheCut⁩ that you platformed this vicious, uninformed piece. https://t.co/6hvtufDJWY — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) 5 декабря 2018 г.

Yeah a woman doing so well could only be a scam artist, I mean how else can she be so successful — Anushka (@priyupls) 5 декабря 2018 г.

WTF Priyanka Chopra is a Miss World, top Bollywood & Hollywood actor & businesswoman. But older brown bride marrying a younger (less successful, sorry) guy in a PR-laden celebrity wedding & she's suddenly a "global scam artist" & desperate husband hunter.https://t.co/0j0aYgZnnL — Sharanya Haridas 🦋 (@haridassharanya) 5 декабря 2018 г.

Does it look like scam artist to them? pic.twitter.com/W5iMSnEUcG — Rohit Dhir⏺️ (@rohit_dhir1) 5 декабря 2018 г.

The couple married on 1 December in India, with spectacular three-day wedding celebrations, including a traditional Hindu ceremony.